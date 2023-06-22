Trends :Opposition Patna MeetingBJP's Move Amid Oppn MeetDelhi OrdinanceUddhav ThackerayPM Modi
Uddhav Thackeray to Attend Opposition Meet in Patna: Arvind Sawant

The meeting has been called to forge unity among the opposition parties and chalk out a joint strategy to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Published By: Pritha Mallick

PTI

Last Updated: June 22, 2023, 22:10 IST

Mumbai, India

In a separate meeting of party workers, Uddhav Thackeray said the Shiv Sena-UBT will fight elections alone if no consensus is reached at the Opposition meeting in Patna. (PTI/File)
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray will be in Patna on June 23 to attend the opposition leaders’ meeting convened by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, party leader Arvind Sawant said on Thursday.

“Tomorrow all the leaders are meeting at Patna. Uddhav ji is also going there. Let us see what happens there. They are very mature and experienced people of the country,” said Sawant.

Congress’s Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, her Delhi peer and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal, CMs M K Stalin of Tamil Nadu and Hemant Soren of Jharkhand, NCP president Sharad Pawar and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti are among those expected to attend the first high-level opposition meeting.

    • Bihar’s Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav is also expected to be a part of Friday’s meeting. Mamata Banerjee arrived in Patna on Thursday.

    “Even Sonia ji, Rahul ji, Pawar ji, Nitish Kumar ji are there. All these are stalwarts. We should abide by whatever decision is taken and work sincerely to secure victory,” said Sawant, who is also the party spokesperson and Lok Sabha MP.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: June 22, 2023, 22:10 IST
    last updated: June 22, 2023, 22:10 IST
