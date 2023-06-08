Undecided About Contesting Lok Sabha Polls, Feeling Enough About Politics: DK Shivakumar's Brother

The lone Congress Lok Sabha member from Karnataka D K Suresh on Thursday expressed doubts about him contesting the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and said he is still undecided about it, and is feeling enough about politics.

Suresh, MP from the Bangalore South segment, is the brother of state Congress President and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.

“Taluk and Zilla Panchayat elections are coming in six months, there is not much time, we have to prepare for it. Some people are speaking about my election, Lok Sabha election. I have not yet decided whether I will contest or not, I’m still in confusion, because I’m feeling enough about politics," Suresh said.