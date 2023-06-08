Union Minister Amit Shah, BJP Chief Nadda to Hold Rallies in Punjab

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold a rally in Punjab’s Gurdaspur on June 18 as part of the BJP’s ‘Maha Jan Sampark’ programme to mark nine years of the Narendra Modi government.

BJP chief J P Nadda will also hold a rally in Hoshiarpur on June 14, said the party’s Punjab unit general secretary Jeevan Gupta.

Shah is also scheduled to hold a rally in Haryana’s Sirsa later this month.