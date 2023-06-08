Trends :NCP-Supriya SuleLand to RSS RowSmriti IraniArvind Kejriwal-PM ModiMP Polls
Union Minister Amit Shah, BJP Chief Nadda to Hold Rallies in Punjab

BJP chief J P Nadda will also hold a rally in Hoshiarpur on June 14, said the party's Punjab unit general secretary Jeevan Gupta

Published By: Pritha Mallick

PTI

Last Updated: June 08, 2023, 22:05 IST

Chandigarh, India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (R) and BJP National President JP Nadda during the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting in Delhi on March 28, 2023. (Image: PTI)
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold a rally in Punjab’s Gurdaspur on June 18 as part of the BJP’s ‘Maha Jan Sampark’ programme to mark nine years of the Narendra Modi government.

BJP chief J P Nadda will also hold a rally in Hoshiarpur on June 14, said the party’s Punjab unit general secretary Jeevan Gupta.

Shah is also scheduled to hold a rally in Haryana’s Sirsa later this month.

    • Gupta said at these rallies both leaders will present the report card of the BJP government at the Centre, detailing India’s progress and achievements in the last nine years.

    Under the one-month-long ‘Maha Jan Sampark’ programme which started on June 1, BJP workers are reaching out to the people, apprising them about the achievements of the Central government.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: June 08, 2023, 22:05 IST
    last updated: June 08, 2023, 22:05 IST
