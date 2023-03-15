Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik Quits as MLA in Tripura

Union minister Pratima Bhoumik, who had recently contested and won elections from Dhanpur seat, resigned on Wednesday as the member of legislative assembly (MLA).

She thanked the electors of Dhanpur constituency for ensuring her victory in the “relatively tough" contest from the seat that was earlier held by former chief minister Manik Sarkar.

“The BJP high command allowed me to contest the assembly election, despite I being an MP and a Union minister. Rules don’t permit me to work as MP and MLA simultaneously. I have tendered my resignation as MLA today," she told reporters outside the assembly.

The minister of state for social justice and empowerment promised the people of Dhanpur that “all commitments of development that she had made before elections will be fulfilled" by the BJP-IPFT government.

Advertisement

Protem Speaker Binoy Bhusan Das said that her resignation has been accepted.

With Bhoumik resigning as MLA, Dhanpur Assembly constituency is set to witness byelection in next six months.

During the day, two senior members of Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) have also quit the body in the wake of their election to assembly. Both of them are members of Tipra Motha.

Newly elected MLAs are scheduled to take oath as members of Assembly on Thursday and Friday, while the first House session is set to commence on March 24. PTI PS RMS RMS

.

.

Read all the Latest Politics News here