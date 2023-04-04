UP: BJP Leader's Car Blocks Ambulance for 30 Minutes in Sitapur, Kills Patient

BJP leader Umesh Mishra has been accused of blocking a road with his unattended car which led to the death of a man who was being rushed to a hospital in an ambulance in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur district. The family of the patient, identified as Suresh Chandra, alleged that Mishra also threatened them with dire consequences when they questioned him.

Chandra was on his way to a Lucknow hospital with his family members after complaining of chest pain on Saturday. They had just left the district hospital where doctors said he suffered a heart attack. They were allegedly forced to stop as the BJP leader had parked his car on the road and left, according to news agency IANS.

Reportedly, the ambulance could not move for more than 30 minutes and the patient died.

When confronted by the family members of the patient, the BJP leader allegedly started hurling abuse in a fit of rage.

A purported video doing rounds on social media showed Mishra, who claimed to be the brother of BJP leader and Block Chief Ram Kinkar Pandey, abusing the relative of the deceased. In the video, the BJP leader can be heard allegedly threatening him to get framed in police cases.

Stating he would “finish him", the BJP leader claimed that the District Magistrate and the Superintendent of Police worked at his instructions.

In the video, a few policemen were seen standing at the spot but nobody intervened when the BJP leader was yelling on the deceased’s family.

