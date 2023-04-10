Home » Politics » UP: BSP to Not Field Atiq Ahmad's Family in Urban Body Polls

UP: BSP to Not Field Atiq Ahmad's Family in Urban Body Polls

Mayawati said that the decision to let Shaista remain in the party would be taken after her arrest

April 10, 2023

Lucknow, India

Mayawati quashed speculations that the BSP could give a ticket to Zainab, wife of Arshad, Atiq's brother (File photo: PTI)
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) President Mayawati, on Monday, announced that her party would not give a ticket to Atiq Ahmad’s wife Shaista Parveen in the upcoming Mayor polls in Uttar Pradesh.

She also quashed speculations that the BSP could give a ticket to Zainab, wife of Arshad, Atiq’s brother.

Speaking to reporters, Mayawati said that the decision to let Shaista remain in the party would be taken after her arrest.

The BSP President also added that she would prefer that the urban body polls are held through ballot papers.

