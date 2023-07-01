UP: SP MLA's Unique Protest Against Waterlogging Due to Rains in Kanpur Goes Viral | WATCH

In Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur, a Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA chose a unique way to protest against waterlogging in the city by commuting on the roads with a boat tied to the roof of his SUV.

The video of his bizarre ride went viral on social media. In the clip, the SP MLA can be seen sitting inside a boat, which is tied atop his SUV and urging people to carry a boat with them as waterlogging menace continue to create problems among the locals.

Bajpai, who is the MLA from Arya Nagar, made the symbolic demonstration on Friday to bring the attention of the authorities to the frequent waterlogging on the roads in Kanpur.

According to PTI, the Kanpur city traffic police also issued him a challan of Rs 2,000 for violating traffic rules, which the SP MLA confirmed to have deposited on Saturday.

Talking to PTI, Bajpai said he took to the streets to protest against the waterlogging issue and alleged corruption within the municipal corporation.

He placed a boat on the top of his SUV car and started his demonstration from Sarsaiyya Ghat here and crossed Bada Chauraha, Meston Road, Moolganj, Express Road, and Phoolbagh, the MLA added.