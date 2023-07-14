Trends :Maharashtra CabinetBengal Panchayat PollsOpposition Unity Delhi OrdinanceAjit Pawar
Uproar in Rajasthan Assembly Over Killing of Teenager in Karauli

An 18-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and attacked with acid before being murdered, and her body was found in a well in Karauli on Thursday.

Published By: Niranjana VB

PTI

Last Updated: July 14, 2023, 18:49 IST

Jaipur, India

The speaker said the opposition has the right to raise public issues but it has to be done under rules.(Image-Shutterstock)

The opposition BJP on Friday created uproar in the Rajasthan Assembly over the murder of a teenager in Karauli district and demanded a statement from the government.

As soon as the House assembled at 1.15 pm after the special address of President Droupadi Murmu, Speaker CP Joshi took up the listed business.

At the same time, the BJP stormed into the well.

The speaker said the opposition has the right to raise public issues but it has to be done under rules. He said the House runs by the rules.

Joshi said he will use all his rights as the Speaker if anything was imposed on him by the opposition.

Leader of opposition Rajendra Rathore said the intention of the opposition legislators was not to disturb the House but they were agitated over the Todabhim (Karauli) incident.

Rathore demanded a statement from the state government over the issue. However, the speaker rejected the demand saying, “Not now".

The body of the 18-year-old girl, who was allegedly kidnapped and attacked with acid before murder, was found in a well in Karauli district on Thursday.

    • Opposition BJP leaders, including MP Kirodi Lal Meena, are sitting on a dharna there.

    The speaker made obituary references and the House paid tributes to former Punjab chief minister Prakash Singh Badal, former MLAs Abdul Aziz, Pushpa Devi, Bhanwar Lal Joshi, and Balasore train accident victims after which the proceedings were adjourned for the day.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: July 14, 2023, 18:49 IST
    last updated: July 14, 2023, 18:49 IST
