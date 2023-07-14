Uproar in Rajasthan Assembly Over Killing of Teenager in Karauli

The opposition BJP on Friday created uproar in the Rajasthan Assembly over the murder of a teenager in Karauli district and demanded a statement from the government.

As soon as the House assembled at 1.15 pm after the special address of President Droupadi Murmu, Speaker CP Joshi took up the listed business.

At the same time, the BJP stormed into the well.

The speaker said the opposition has the right to raise public issues but it has to be done under rules. He said the House runs by the rules.

Joshi said he will use all his rights as the Speaker if anything was imposed on him by the opposition.

Leader of opposition Rajendra Rathore said the intention of the opposition legislators was not to disturb the House but they were agitated over the Todabhim (Karauli) incident.

Rathore demanded a statement from the state government over the issue. However, the speaker rejected the demand saying, “Not now".

The body of the 18-year-old girl, who was allegedly kidnapped and attacked with acid before murder, was found in a well in Karauli district on Thursday.