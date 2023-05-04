Trends :Karnataka ElectionsLingayatsBajrang Dal RowKharge Assassination ThreatAkhilesh Yadav
Home » Politics » Urge PM Modi and Amit Shah to Restore Peace in Manipur: Mamata Banerjee

Urge PM Modi and Amit Shah to Restore Peace in Manipur: Mamata Banerjee

The Trinamool Congress supremo also urged the people of Manipur to stay calm and uphold peace

Advertisement

Published By: Pritha Mallick

PTI

Last Updated: May 04, 2023, 22:55 IST

Kolkata, India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File image: PTI)
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File image: PTI)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday expressed concern over the situation in violence-torn Manipur, and urged the prime minister and home minister to take steps to restore peace in the northeastern state.

The Trinamool Congress supremo also urged the people of Manipur to stay calm and uphold peace.

"I am deeply concerned about the situation in Manipur. Politics and elections can wait but our beautiful state of Manipur has to be protected first. I urge PM (Narendra) Modi and Amit Shah (home minister) to take steps to restore peace there. If we burn humanity today, we will cease to be a human tomorrow," Banerjee tweeted.

The Manipur government on Thursday issued 'shoot at sight' orders in "extreme cases" to contain spiralling violence between tribals and the majority Meitei community, which has displaced over 9,000 people from their villages.

Advertisement

Fifty-five columns of the Army and Assam Rifles had to be deployed to contain the widespread rioting that broke out across Manipur.

The Centre, which is monitoring the situation in Manipur, also dispatched teams of the Rapid Action Force (RAF), a specialised force to handle riots, for deployment in violence-hit areas of the northeastern state.

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest Politics News and Karnataka Elections 2023 updates here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

first published: May 04, 2023, 22:55 IST
last updated: May 04, 2023, 22:55 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Alia Bhatt's Met Gala Debut, Release Of Afwaah, Trailer Launch Of Dahaad Among Biggest Entertainment News Of The Week

+8PHOTOS

Tara Sutaria, Dimple Kapadia, Bhumi Pednekar, Sanya Malhotra Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week