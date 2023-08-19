UP CM Adityanath Performs Aarti At Ayodhya Temple, Takes Stock of Construction Work | WATCH

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday offered prayers at Ayodhya’s Shri Ram Janmabhoomi and inspected the site where construction work for the grand Ram Temple is underway.

Visuals from the site show the chief minister chanting mantras as he entered the temple and bowed down to the Lord. He also performed aarti and prayed for the prosperity and development of the nation.

Chief Minister Yogi also conducted an on-site inspection of the construction site where the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple is being built and also held a discussion with the priests and mahants of the Ram Janmabhoomi complex.

Advertisement

In the video, CM Yogi can be seen taking stock of the construction work and discussing the details with the general secretary of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust to understand its current status. The official said that the CM also interacted with labourers working at the construction site.

Before visiting the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple, CM Yogi Adityanath also offered floral tributes and paid respects at the Samadhi of Ramchandra Paramhans Das on his death anniversary.

Advertisement

Ayodhya Ram Temple To Be Opened To Public On Jan 25 Next Year