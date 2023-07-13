Uttarakhand Congress Leaders Meet Kharge, Rahul Gandhi; 2024 LS Polls on Agenda

Top Congress leaders from Uttarakhand on Thursday met party resident Mallikarjun Kharge and former chief Rahul Gandhi here to review the party’s preparedness for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

A similar meeting was held with members of the Maharashtra Congress unit earlier.

The Uttarakhand Congress leaders, who participated in the meeting, included former chief minister Harish Rawat, PCC president Karan Mahara and AICC in-charge for the state Devender Yadav.