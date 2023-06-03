Varun Gandhi Urges MPs to Donate Part of Salary to Help Families of Train Crash Victims

BJP MP Varun Gandhi on Saturday urged fellow parliamentarians to donate a part of their salary to help the families of victims of the Odisha train accident. They should first get support and then justice, he said in a tweet.

Calling the disaster heart-rending, he said people will have to stand with the grief-stricken families like a rock.

“It is my request to all fellow parliamentarians that we all come forward and donate a part of our salary to help these grief stricken families to help them," Gandhi said in a tweet.

At least 261 people have been killed and nearly 1,000 injured in one of the country’s worst railway tragedies.