Varun Gandhi Urges MPs to Donate Part of Salary to Help Families of Train Crash Victims

At least 261 people have been killed and nearly 1,000 injured in one of the country's worst railway tragedies.

Last Updated: June 03, 2023, 23:54 IST

Calling the disaster heart-rending, he said people will have to stand with the grief-stricken families like a rock. (File)
BJP MP Varun Gandhi on Saturday urged fellow parliamentarians to donate a part of their salary to help the families of victims of the Odisha train accident. They should first get support and then justice, he said in a tweet.

Calling the disaster heart-rending, he said people will have to stand with the grief-stricken families like a rock.

“It is my request to all fellow parliamentarians that we all come forward and donate a part of our salary to help these grief stricken families to help them," Gandhi said in a tweet.

At least 261 people have been killed and nearly 1,000 injured in one of the country’s worst railway tragedies.

    first published: June 03, 2023, 23:54 IST
    last updated: June 03, 2023, 23:54 IST
