Home » Politics » Vasundhara Raje Sprinkles 'Gulal' on Devotees at Govind Dev Temple

Vasundhara Raje Sprinkles 'Gulal' on Devotees at Govind Dev Temple

Vasundhara Raje also paid obeisance at a Gurudwara located near the temple and "wished for the prosperity of the state"

Advertisement

IANS

Last Updated: March 07, 2023, 08:19 IST

Jaipur, India

Vasundhara Raje was accompanied by her son MP Dushyant Singh and Jaipur MP Ramcharan Bohra (Source: Twitter/@VasundharaBJP)
Vasundhara Raje was accompanied by her son MP Dushyant Singh and Jaipur MP Ramcharan Bohra (Source: Twitter/@VasundharaBJP)

After showing her strength during her birthday celebrations in Salasar Temple in Rajasthan, former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Monday went to the famous Govind Dev Temple here and sprinkled ‘gulal’ on devotees assembled there.

She was accompanied by her son MP Dushyant Singh and Jaipur MP Ramcharan Bohra.

She also paid obeisance at a Gurudwara located near the temple and “wished for the prosperity of the state". On the occasion, Raje said: “The colours of Holi conveys the blessings of God; and people from all walks of life bow down before God together in the same colour and love."

Read all the Latest Politics News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

first published: March 07, 2023, 08:19 IST
last updated: March 07, 2023, 08:19 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Shanaya Kapoor Is A Sight For Sore Eyes In Stylish Bikinis As She Holidays In Maldives, See Her Sexy Pictures

+10PHOTOS

Disha Patani Sets Internet On Fire In Bold Lingerie-inspired Bodysuit, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures