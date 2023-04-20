Trends :Karnataka ElectionsRahul GandhiPraveen NettaruSolar EclipseKanakapura Seat
Victory of People, Judiciary: BJP on Court Rejecting Rahul's Plea in Criminal Defamation Case

A court in Gujarat's Surat city on Thursday rejected Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's application for a stay on his conviction in a criminal defamation case over his "Modi surname" remark

Rahul Gandhi was elected to the Lok Sabha from Wayanad in Kerala in 2019 but was disqualified on March 23 this year. (File photo: PTI)
The BJP Thursday hailed the Surat court’s decision to reject Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s plea for a stay on his conviction in a criminal defamation case as a “victory" of the judiciary and the people.

Hitting out at the Congress, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra said, “The court’s decision is a slap on the arrogance of the Gandhi family, especially Rahul Gandhi." It also proves that law is equal for everyone, he said at a press conference here.

A court in Gujarat’s Surat city on Thursday rejected Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s application for a stay on his conviction in a criminal defamation case over his “Modi surname" remark.

The court of additional sessions judge R P Mogera rejected Gandhi’s application for a stay on conviction which, if allowed, could have paved the way for his reinstatement as the Member of Parliament.

The 52-year-old Congress leader was elected to the Lok Sabha from Wayanad in Kerala in 2019 but was disqualified a day after the lower court last month sentenced him to two years in jail in the case filed by BJP MLA Purnesh Modi.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

