Trends :Opposition Patna MeetingPM Modi in EgyptManipur ViolenceDelhi OrdinanceUddhav Thackeray
Home » Politics » WATCH | Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Defies Superstition, Opens 'Unlucky Door' in Vidhan Soudha

WATCH | Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Defies Superstition, Opens 'Unlucky Door' in Vidhan Soudha

The south-facing door in the Vidhana Soudha was shut in 1998 after then-chief minister J H Patel lost the assembly elections

Advertisement

Curated By: Pragati Pal

News18.com

Last Updated: June 25, 2023, 13:21 IST

Bengaluru, India

The south-facing door is located in the chief minister's chamber which is on the third floor of the Vidhana Soudha. (File Image/PTI)
The south-facing door is located in the chief minister's chamber which is on the third floor of the Vidhana Soudha. (File Image/PTI)

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday defied superstition and began using the ‘inauspicious’ south door to his chamber in the state assembly building. The south-facing door in the Vidhana Soudha was shut in 1998 after then-chief minister J H Patel lost the assembly elections.

Siddaramaiah ordered open the door after he became chief minister in 2013. Six chief ministers assumed office in those 15 years, but the door remained shut.

Advertisement
top videos
  • Prabhas Charging A Whopping Rs 150 Crore For 'Project K' Despite 'Adipurush' Debacle? Netizens React
  • Malaika Arora Rides Down 'Chhaiya Chhaiya' Nostalgia Train; So Does SRK | Pasoori Remake Upsets Fans
  • Sex And The City Star Sarah Jessica Parker Wears Indian Designer | Desi Designers Who Went Global
  • Tamannaah Bhatia & Vijay Varma On Love And Their Film 'Lust Stories 2' | Sujoy Ghosh | EXCLUSIVE
  • Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna, Spotted On A Date, Spark Patch-Up Rumours | Video Goes Viral

    • Even after losing the office in 2018 and three successors, B S Yediyurappa and Basavaraj Bommai, and H D Kumaraswamy refusing to use the door, Siddaramaiah ordered it open again on Saturday.

    The south-facing door is located in the chief minister’s chamber which is on the third floor of the Vidhana Soudha. Assembly members also consider the door unlucky as it is said to be in non-compliance with ‘Vaastu’ standards.

    Follow us on

    first published: June 25, 2023, 13:21 IST
    last updated: June 25, 2023, 13:21 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App