WATCH | Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Defies Superstition, Opens 'Unlucky Door' in Vidhan Soudha

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday defied superstition and began using the ‘inauspicious’ south door to his chamber in the state assembly building. The south-facing door in the Vidhana Soudha was shut in 1998 after then-chief minister J H Patel lost the assembly elections.

Siddaramaiah ordered open the door after he became chief minister in 2013. Six chief ministers assumed office in those 15 years, but the door remained shut.