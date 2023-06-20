WATCH | Maha MLA Loses Cool, Slaps Junior Civic Engineer in Public

Maharashtra’s Mira Bhayandar MLA Geeta Jain on Tuesday lost her cool and slapped a junior civic engineer in public.

A video went viral showing Jain abusing two engineers of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation over razing a house which resulted in its occupants, including children, being forced to stay on the road ahead of monsoon. She went on to slap one of the engineers.

The MLA said she didn’t regret her action. However, she admitted her act was against the law and is ready to face punishment.

Advertisement

“I lost control when I saw the civic official laughing when the homeowners were sharing their plight. When women who saw their home being demolished were crying, the concerned civic official was laughing at them. My action was a natural reaction to him," Jain told ABP Majha over the phone.

Speaking about the incident, Jain said only a portion of the house razed by junior civic engineers was illegal and its occupants had promised to remove the illegal part.

“The illegal construction was proving to be a hurdle for a builder and not to any government amenity or road. Still, these civic officials went there and instead of demolishing the illegal portion, they razed the entire house," she claimed.

Jain referred to a Government Resolution which says no house, whether legal or illegal, should be razed ahead or during the monsoon season.

“I had told the officials about this GR and asked them not to proceed 15 days back. The order comes into effect on June 1 every year. Still, they went ahead and damaged the house a few days back," she claimed.