WATCH | Rajasthan BJP MLA Calls Arjun Ram Meghwal ‘Corrupt No. 1’, Seeks Removal PM Modi’s Cabinet

Rajasthan BJP MLA Kailash Meghwal on Monday sought the removal of Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet calling him “corrupt number one".

Speaking at a public meeting at a village in Bhilwara, the BJP legislator said there are cases of corruption against Meghwal.

Bikaner MP Arjun Ram Meghwal was recently appointed the convenor of the BJP’s election manifesto committee for the Rajasthan assembly elections.

“This Arjun Ram Meghwal is corrupt number one. There are cases of corruption against him. I will write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding he should be removed from the Council of Ministers," the Shahpura MLA said.

Arjun Ram Meghwal joined politics to save himself from corruption cases, Kailash Meghwal claimed, adding, “Cases against him are still going on." When contacted, the MLA further alleged that Arjun Ram Meghwal has been involved in corruption ever since he was an officer.

“What I have told the people in the meeting today is right. I am going to write a letter to PM Modi against the minister," he said.

On why he made these allegations now even though Arjun Ram Meghwal has been a minister of state for years, the former assembly speaker said he wanted to make voters aware because “Megwhal has been misleading voters and doing dirty politics".

Both Arjun Ram Meghwal and Kailash Meghwal are Dalit leaders.

Arjun Ram Meghwal was appointed the Minister of State (independent charge) of Law and Justice, succeeding Kiren Rijiju.