WATCH | Stopped from Going Out of Her Home, YS Sharmila 'Pushes' & 'Slaps' Constable; Detained

The police officers arrived at Sharmila's residence on Monday morning after they received an information about her visiting the SIT office in connection with the TSPSC question paper leak case

Curated By: Sumedha Kirti

News18.com

Last Updated: April 24, 2023, 13:06 IST

Hyderabad, India

Andhra Pradesh chief minister's sister got enraged when she attempted to leave her home but was restricted by the police officials. (File photo: ANI)

The Telangana Police detained YSRTP chief Y S Sharmila, minutes after she allegedly slapped a woman constable outside her residence in Hyderabad’s Lotus Pond.

Andhra Pradesh chief minister’s sister got enraged when she attempted to leave her home but was restricted by the police officials. Despite being stopped, she charged towards the car and tried to enter in. However, she was stopped again, infuriating Sharmila.

The leader then got into an argument with the policemen, she was also seen manhandling and pushing them. Sharmila also allegedly slapped a woman constable as she tried to grab the leader’s hand to stop her.

She then sat in protest in front of her residence. Amid the tension at Lotus Pond, the police shifted her to Jubilee Hills police station to pacify the situation.

Many took to Twitter to slam the leader, calling her “arrogant". Some even wondered why was the video on Sharmila’s “unruly" behaviour shared by Jagan Mohan Reddy’s party, saying that it was a “poorly staged act".

(details to follow)

first published: April 24, 2023, 12:53 IST
last updated: April 24, 2023, 13:06 IST
