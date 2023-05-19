We Have PM Modi, Precious Workers, BJP Will Win Massive Mandate in MP Polls: CM Chouhan

The Bharatiya Janata Party has Prime Minister Narendra Modi and precious party functionaries, something the opposition Congress is deprived of, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Friday.

Ahead of Assembly polls slated for the end the year, Chouhan asked BJP MLAs to prepare a blueprint of the development works done by them to ensure victory.

His statement came on a day when MP Congress chief Kamal Nath prayed at the renowned Kamakhya Temple in Assam.

“Hamare paas Narendra Modi aur dev durlabh (very precious) karyakarta hai. Unke (Congress) ke pass kya hai? The Congress cannot match us. I have several arrows in my quiver," he said at the state executive meeting which was attended by more than 1,100 party functionaries.

Downplaying the defeat of the BJP in Karnataka, Chouhan said his party would script history in the MP Assembly polls and retain power with a massive mandate.

The meeting was attended by Union Ministers Narendra Singh and Faggan Singh Kulaste.

Meanwhile, a Congress release said Nath offered prayers at Kamakhya Temple and sought the welfare of MP.