'We Met Our God': Ajit and Camp’s Surprise Meet with Sharad Pawar for First Time After Revolt

A day before the commencement of the monsoon session of the state assembly, Maharashtra’s newly appointed Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday arrived at YB Chavan Centre to pay a surprise visit to his uncle and NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

Ajit Pawar Group’s Chhagan Bhujbal, Praful Patel, Aditi Tatkare, Hasan Mashrif and others also reached the spot to meet the NCP chief.

“Today we met our God and our leader Sharad Pawar to take his blessings," Praful Patel said as the rebels emerged from the meeting. We came here without asking for an appointment. We understood Sharad Pawar reached here for a meeting and that’s why we all came here to take his blessings," Praful Patel quoted NDTV as saying.

Deputy CM Pawar, along with 31 NCP MLAs revolted against his uncle Sharad Pawar and became part of the BJP government in the state.

Advertisement

Patel, who was a long-time confidante of the NCP chief, said he also requested Sharad Pawar that all of them respect him a lot but NCP should be together.

He also urged the NCP supremo to think again about his decision to support them.