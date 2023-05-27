West Bengal: Cars in Abhishek Banerjee's Convoy Attacked, 4 Detained; TMC Blames BJP

Several cars following Trinamool Congress (TMC) General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee’s convoy were allegedly attacked by a mob in West Medinipur’s Lodhashuli area on Friday evening. West Bengal Minister Birbaha Hansda’s car was also damaged in the attack. As many as 4 people have been detained in connection with the incident so far.

According to TMC workers, the mob was carrying the Kurmi agitators’ flag.

Abhishek Banerjee has been conducting meetings in various districts in the state as part of his public outreach campaign ‘Jana Sanjog Yatra’ for the past month. Earlier this week, during his visit to Jungal Mahal, the TMC leader spoke to Kurmis regarding their long-standing demand for the Scheduled Tribe (ST) status and assured them that the state government has written several letters to the Central government on the issue.

Speaking on the attack on his convoy, Abhishek Banerjee denied the involvement of Kurmis. “I believe this agitation is not by Kurmis," he said. In a veiled attack on the BJP, the TMC leader claimed that the attackers chanted ‘Jai Shree Ram’.

Kurmis also denied any involvement in the attack.

Meanwhile, TMC workers alleged that the BJP orchestrated the attack and demanded a proper investigation.

Following the incident, Abhishek Banerjee dialled chief minister Mamata Banerjee and apprised her of the attack. An investigation into the incident is underway. CM Mamata Banerjee is expected to join Abhishek Banerjee in his ‘Jana Sanjog Yatra’ on Saturday.

Reacting to allegations by the TMC, BJP leader Dilip Ghosh said, “Abhishek Banerjee claimed that people who attacked his convoy chanted Jay Shree Ram, however, others heard ‘chor chor’. Moreover, attacking cars is Bengal’s culture. Our cars have also been attacked several times, but TMC did not react then. The attack was actually a result of no development works in Jungal Mahal."