West Bengal: Mamata Meets Guv at Raj Bhavan

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met Governor CV Ananda Bose at the Raj Bhavan on Thursday, officials said.

The two leaders held a closed-door meeting for about 40 minutes, they said.

“It was a courtesy meeting. There is nothing to read into it," an official said.

Banerjee went to the assembly from the Raj Bhavan to attend the proceedings of the ongoing budget session.

