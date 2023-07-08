West Bengal Panchayat Election: Amit Shah Takes Note of Poll Violence As Toll Climbs to 11; 66.28% Voter Turnout Till 5 PM

Curated By: Sanstuti Nath
Last Updated: July 08, 2023, 23:46 IST
Kolkata, India
At least 11 people have been killed in election-related violence in West Bengal since midnight as voting was underway on Saturday for the three-tier panchayat polls in the state. Till 5 pm, 66.28 per cent voter turnout was recorded. Besides violent clashes that injured several people, ballot boxes were also reportedly destroyed in at least two polling booths. The polling began amid tight security at 7 am in 73,887 seats in the rural areas of the state with 5.67 crore people deciding the fate of around 2.06 lakh candidates.
Central forces had to open fire in the air at Hatishala in Tehatta in the district to bring the situation under control, following another clash between members of the TMC and the BJP, a state police officer said. “The incident happened when voting was underway at the polling station at Raipara Primary School at Hathisala. Members of the TMC and the BJP clashed with each other and bombs were hurled outside the booth. The central forces then fired in the air to bring the situation under control," he said. The situation is now “under control" amid the huge deployment of police forces, he added.
West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah requesting to restore democracy in the state after it witnessed violence during the state Panchayat poll. Amit Shah had earlier taken cognizance of the poll violence and sought details from Majumdar.
The Border Security Force (BSF) has written a letter stating that the State Election Commission (SEC) has not provided any cooperation during the Panchayat election in West Bengal.
Union minister Anurag Thakur said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee cannot preside over an election in the state “without killings and chaos". “How low will she stoop to establish her party’s dominance in the panchayat polls," he asked. In a statement, Thakur said law and order has crumbled in the state as “over 12 people" have been killed during the polls. “Under Mamata Banerjee, the TMC believes that murders are its guarantee to power. Bengal’s bomb culture is shaming India and its democracy the world over," he said.
The West Bengal Panchayat elections recorded a poll percentage of 66.28% until 5 pm.
Amidst widespread criticism of the law and order situation, including a spate of killings and violence during the ongoing voting for the West Bengal Panchayat Polls, TMC Minister Bratya Basu cited the deaths of TMC party workers since midnight and questioned, “Will TMC want to kill TMC?" Among those killed in West Bengal since midnight were six TMC members, along with one worker each from the BJP, CPI(M), Congress, and the ISF. The political identity of another individual who was killed remains unknown. The voting for the panchayat elections is currently underway.
Chief Minister of Tripura Manik Saha expressed shock over reports of violence and killings amid the ongoing voting for West Bengal Panchayat elections. “Shocking reports coming from West Bengal reflects democracy is being murdered there…!TMC goons in Panchayat polls under the regime of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Ji is restricting people to participate in the democratic festival & creating a tensed environment through violence. I strongly condemn the violence perpetrated by the TMC hooligans & invite Mamata Ji to learn from Tripura how to ensure free, fair and peaceful elections," he said in a tweet.
BJP Spokesperson Amit Malviya slammed the TMC government over the incidents of violence and killings in the state amid voting for the West Bengal Panchayat elections. “This Panchayat Poll in Bengal has seen it all : a missing SEC, who has wilfully colluded with the ruling TMC to subvert the election, contempt of Courts, mishandled deployment of CAPF by the state administration, despite force being on ground, booth capturing, which started as early as last evening, bombs, gun fires, stone pelting, murders, diligent presiding officers threaten and intimidated by TMC goons, proxy voting, chappa, ballot boxes being dumped in drains and being fled with… You name it and it has happened here in Bengal. There can be no greater example of dereliction of duty and subversion of democracy. Mamata Banerjee can now retain the mantle for running the most lawless state," he said in a tweet.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has taken cognizance of the poll violence in West Bengal amid the ongoing Panchayat elections in the state. The Home Ministry office has sought details from BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar.
According to video tweeted by PTI news agency, people were seen pouring water on ballot boxes in Sindrano amid the West Bengal panchayat elections. The state panchayat polls which started at 7 am today has been marred with widespread violence and has lead to at least 11 deaths.
Congress leader Kaustav Bagchi said that he had submitted a representation to the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court, requesting an urgent hearing regarding a prayer to declaration the ongoing panchayat elections in West Bengal as null and void due to widespread violence and killings.
Voting for the West Bengal panchayat elections halted at a polling booth in Murshidabad after clashes between BJP and TMC supporters, according to news agency PTI.
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, speaking on the violence during panchayat elections in West Bengal, said, “The situation is horrible. The central forces were not properly used, and the state election commission and the ruling TMC government are trying to mislead the people."
Among those killed in West Bengal since midnight were six TMC members, and one worker each of the BJP, CPI(M), Congress and the ISF, and another person whose political identity could not be known. Voting for the panchayat elections is underway.
West Bengal Congress Chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary slammed the TMC over deaths due to violence amid the ongoing Panchayat elections and said, “The ruling party’s incoherence with the police administrations…has unleashed a rain of terror in an unprecedented way, which has taken a toll on 26 people and hundreds of people are fatally injured have been admitted to the hospital already. The political and electoral environment in Bengal has been of violence…It is a travesty of panchayat elections and virtually it is an example of electoral depredations…"
Trinamool Congress leaders Bratya Basu, Shashi Panja and Kunal Ghosh will hold a press conference today. Eleven people have been killed in election-related violence in West Bengal since midnight as voting was underway for the three-tier panchayat polls.
As part of his assurance to monitor the situation in West Bengal where panchayat polls are being held, Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose on Saturday visited the residence of a person who was injured in a bomb attack in North 24 Parganas’ Barasat-I subdivision.
After speaking to his family members at Pirgachha, Bose went to the hospital in Barasat where the person is being treated and talked to doctors, an official said.
“The Governor then arranged for the shifting of the person to city-based RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. He also took stock of the situation and enquired about polling," he told PTI.
Violence rocks the polling day in West Bengal; state poll chief responds, says ‘we are looking into the complaints’.
“What is the compulsion of Mamta Banerjee ji that she does not believe in any election in Bengal without murder, arson, anarchy?," tweets Union Minister Anurag Thakur tweets.
Amid incidents of violence during voting for the Panchayat election across the state, workers of West Bengal BJP protest outside the State Election Commission office in Kolkata.
BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari hits out at TMC over violence in West Bengal amidst voting for Panchayat Polls.
West Bengal panchayat election | Ballot box at a polling booth in Baranachina of Dinhata in Cooch Behar district was set on fire allegedly by voters who were angry with bogus voting that was reportedly going on here.
Voting for the West Bengal panchayat election was suspended at Indreshwar primary school in Dinhata after water was thrown into the ballot box.
Cutting across ideological lines, all parties in West Bengal on Saturday condemned the killing of nine people in various parts of the state as voting for the panchayat elections is underway. The opposition BJP and CPI(M) alleged that the State Election Commission (SEC) did not deploy the central forces as per the orders of the Calcutta High Court.
The ruling TMC, which lost five of its supporters to poll violence, questioned the absence of central forces that have been brought in for the elections. “Shocking incidents are being reported since last night. BJP, CPI(M) and Congress had colluded, demanding central forces. Where are they deployed? TMC workers are being murdered. Where are the central forces?" state minister Sashi Panja asked.
When contacted, BJP leader Rahul Sinha claimed that the SEC is working as per the direction of the state’s Trinamool Congress government and it has failed to discharge its duties totally. “This is evident from the way they are conducting the polling today. At several booths, there are no central forces, while the state police are also absent in a few. I have got photographs as well as videos where CCTVs were not connected to wires even. This actually helped the miscreants carry out violence, he said.
The blame game continues in Bengal over violence. West Bengal BJP Chief Dr. Sukanta Majumdar said, “We will file a case against state election comission because they totally disobeyed the High Court."
TMC’s Biswajit Deb on Panchayat poll violence said, “Whatever incidents are happening in Bengal is the result of provocation of Suvendu Adhikari"
West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose on Saturday condemned the widespread violence amid the ongoing panchayat elections in the state, saying the incidents were a blot on the democratic set-up. As voting began early Saturday morning, the Governor has visited different violence-hit areas.
Addressing mediapersons in Kadambagachi, North 24 Parganas district, the Governor said: “Since the morning, i have been notifies of several incidents of clashes and violence. There has been a gun battle and bloodbath. I will provide more updates at a later stage. Whatever is happening is a blot on the democratic setup, where common people are unable to exercise their franchise without fear.
“But I still urge the people to come out and exercise their rights."
“TMC goons openly brandish gun and threaten an independent candidate in Barrackpore, North 24 Parganas. 9 people have died since morning and no one knows how many more will die through the day. SEC and Mamata Banerjee are responsible for this bloodshed," tweets BJP’s Amit Malviya.
The election assumes significance for political parties as it will serve as an opportunity for them to assess their organisational strengths and weaknesses ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, besides broadly outlining the mood of the state after two years of the TMC government’s third consecutive term.
Various parts of West Bengal have witnessed widespread violence leading to the death of over a dozen people, including a teenager., since the day the polls were announced on June 8. The polls to elect representatives for village councils are being held under the watchful eyes of central forces for the second time since the inception of the Panchayati Raj system in Bengal in the late seventies. Nearly 65,000 active central police personnel and 70,000 state police personnel are deployed for the polls, officials said.