West Bengal Panchayat Election: Amit Shah Takes Note of Poll Violence As Toll Climbs to 11; 66.28% Voter Turnout Till 5 PM

As part of his assurance to monitor the situation in West Bengal where panchayat polls are being held, Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose on Saturday visited the residence of a person who was injured in a bomb attack in North 24 Parganas’ Barasat-I subdivision.

After speaking to his family members at Pirgachha, Bose went to the hospital in Barasat where the person is being treated and talked to doctors, an official said.

“The Governor then arranged for the shifting of the person to city-based RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. He also took stock of the situation and enquired about polling," he told PTI.