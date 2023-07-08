Trends :Bengal Panchayat Polls Sena Vs SenaNews18 Mega UCC PollMaharashtra PoliticsAjit Pawar News
West Bengal Panchayat Election: Amit Shah Takes Note of Poll Violence As Toll Climbs to 11; 66.28% Voter Turnout Till 5 PM

West Bengal Panchayat Elections 2023: Around 5.67 crore voters are likely to exercise their franchise to choose representatives for nearly 928 seats across 22 zilla parishads, 9,730 panchayat samities, and 63,229 gram panchayats seats

Curated By: Sanstuti Nath

News18.com

Last Updated: July 08, 2023, 23:46 IST

Kolkata, India

At least 11 people have been killed in election-related violence in West Bengal since midnight as voting was underway on Saturday for the three-tier panchayat polls in the state. Till 5 pm, 66.28 per cent voter turnout was recorded. Besides violent clashes that injured several people, ballot boxes were also reportedly destroyed in at least two polling booths. The polling began amid tight security at 7 am in 73,887 seats in the rural areas of the state with 5.67 crore people deciding the fate of around 2.06 lakh candidates.

Jul 08, 2023 23:16 IST

West Bengal Panchayat Election LIVE: Central Forces Open Fire in Air at Hatishala

Central forces had to open fire in the air at Hatishala in Tehatta in the district to bring the situation under control, following another clash between members of the TMC and the BJP, a state police officer said. “The incident happened when voting was underway at the polling station at Raipara Primary School at Hathisala. Members of the TMC and the BJP clashed with each other and bombs were hurled outside the booth. The central forces then fired in the air to bring the situation under control," he said. The situation is now “under control" amid the huge deployment of police forces, he added.

Jul 08, 2023 19:41 IST

West Bengal Panchayat Election LIVE: State BJP Chief Writes to Amit Shah

West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah requesting to restore democracy in the state after it witnessed violence during the state Panchayat poll. Amit Shah had earlier taken cognizance of the poll violence and sought details from Majumdar.

Jul 08, 2023 19:28 IST

West Bengal Panchayat Election LIVE | BSF Alleges Lack of Cooperation from SEC

The Border Security Force (BSF) has written a letter stating that the State Election Commission (SEC) has not provided any cooperation during the Panchayat election in West Bengal.

Jul 08, 2023 18:40 IST

WB Panchayat Polls | Mamata Can't Preside Over Polls Without Killings and Chaos: Thakur

Union minister Anurag Thakur said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee cannot preside over an election in the state “without killings and chaos". “How low will she stoop to establish her party’s dominance in the panchayat polls," he asked. In a statement, Thakur said law and order has crumbled in the state as “over 12 people" have been killed during the polls. “Under Mamata Banerjee, the TMC believes that murders are its guarantee to power. Bengal’s bomb culture is shaming India and its democracy the world over," he said.

Jul 08, 2023 17:43 IST

West Bengal Panchayat Election LIVE: 66.28% Voting Till 5 pm

The West Bengal Panchayat elections recorded a poll percentage of 66.28% until 5 pm.

Jul 08, 2023 17:26 IST

WB Panchayat Polls | 'Will TMC Want to Kill TMC?', Min Basu After 6 Party Workers Killed in Poll Violence

Amidst widespread criticism of the law and order situation, including a spate of killings and violence during the ongoing voting for the West Bengal Panchayat Polls, TMC Minister Bratya Basu cited the deaths of TMC party workers since midnight and questioned, “Will TMC want to kill TMC?" Among those killed in West Bengal since midnight were six TMC members, along with one worker each from the BJP, CPI(M), Congress, and the ISF. The political identity of another individual who was killed remains unknown. The voting for the panchayat elections is currently underway.

Jul 08, 2023 16:58 IST

Bengal Panchayat Polls | Tripura CM Manik Saha Condemns Violence by 'TMC Hooligans'

Chief Minister of Tripura Manik Saha expressed shock over reports of violence and killings amid the ongoing voting for West Bengal Panchayat elections. “Shocking reports coming from West Bengal reflects democracy is being murdered there…!TMC goons in Panchayat polls under the regime of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Ji is restricting people to participate in the democratic festival & creating a tensed environment through violence. I strongly condemn the violence perpetrated by the TMC hooligans & invite Mamata Ji to learn from Tripura how to ensure free, fair and peaceful elections," he said in a tweet.

Jul 08, 2023 16:40 IST

Bengal Panchayat Poll Violence | No Greater Example of Dereliction of Duty, Subversion of Democracy: BJP

BJP Spokesperson Amit Malviya slammed the TMC government over the incidents of violence and killings in the state amid voting for the West Bengal Panchayat elections. “This Panchayat Poll in Bengal has seen it all : a missing SEC, who has wilfully colluded with the ruling TMC to subvert the election, contempt of Courts, mishandled deployment of CAPF by the state administration, despite force being on ground, booth capturing, which started as early as last evening, bombs, gun fires, stone pelting, murders, diligent presiding officers threaten and intimidated by TMC goons, proxy voting, chappa, ballot boxes being dumped in drains and being fled with… You name it and it has happened here in Bengal. There can be no greater example of dereliction of duty and subversion of democracy. Mamata Banerjee can now retain the mantle for running the most lawless state," he said in a tweet.

Jul 08, 2023 16:32 IST

Bengal Panchayat Polls | Amit Shah Takes Note of Poll Violence, Seeks Details From State BJP Chief

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has taken cognizance of the poll violence in West Bengal amid the ongoing Panchayat elections in the state. The Home Ministry office has sought details from BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar.

Jul 08, 2023 16:22 IST

West Bengal Panchayat Election LIVE: On Video, Water Poured on Ballot Boxes in Sindrano

According to video tweeted by PTI news agency, people were seen pouring water on ballot boxes in Sindrano amid the West Bengal panchayat elections. The state panchayat polls which started at 7 am today has been marred with widespread violence and has lead to at least 11 deaths.

Jul 08, 2023 16:08 IST

West Bengal Panchayat Election LIVE: Cong Moves HC to Declare Polls Null and Void

Congress leader Kaustav Bagchi said that he had submitted a representation to the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court, requesting an urgent hearing regarding a prayer to declaration the ongoing panchayat elections in West Bengal as null and void due to widespread violence and killings.

Jul 08, 2023 16:01 IST

West Bengal Panchayat Election LIVE: Voting Halted in Murshidabad After Clashes

Voting for the West Bengal panchayat elections halted at a polling booth in Murshidabad after clashes between BJP and TMC supporters, according to news agency PTI.

Jul 08, 2023 15:57 IST

Bengal Panchayat Poll Violence | Central Forces Not Properly Used, SEC-TMC Trying to Mislead People: BJP

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, speaking on the violence during panchayat elections in West Bengal, said, “The situation is horrible. The central forces were not properly used, and the state election commission and the ruling TMC government are trying to mislead the people."

Jul 08, 2023 15:49 IST

West Bengal Panchayat Election LIVE: Six TMC Members Among 11 Killed Since Midnight

Among those killed in West Bengal since midnight were six TMC members, and one worker each of the BJP, CPI(M), Congress and the ISF, and another person whose political identity could not be known. Voting for the panchayat elections is underway.

Jul 08, 2023 15:47 IST

'Travesty of Panchayat Elections', West Bengal Cong Chief Adhir Chowdhary Slams TMC

West Bengal Congress Chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary slammed the TMC over deaths due to violence amid the ongoing Panchayat elections and said, “The ruling party’s incoherence with the police administrations…has unleashed a rain of terror in an unprecedented way, which has taken a toll on 26 people and hundreds of people are fatally injured have been admitted to the hospital already. The political and electoral environment in Bengal has been of violence…It is a travesty of panchayat elections and virtually it is an example of electoral depredations…"

Jul 08, 2023 15:41 IST

West Bengal Panchayat Election LIVE: TMC to Hold Press Conference Today as Death Toll Climbs to 11

Trinamool Congress leaders Bratya Basu, Shashi Panja and Kunal Ghosh will hold a press conference today. Eleven people have been killed in election-related violence in West Bengal since midnight as voting was underway for the three-tier panchayat polls.

Jul 08, 2023 15:28 IST

West Bengal Panchayat Election: Bengal Governor Takes Stock of Panchayat Polls, Meets Bomb-attack Victim

As part of his assurance to monitor the situation in West Bengal where panchayat polls are being held, Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose on Saturday visited the residence of a person who was injured in a bomb attack in North 24 Parganas’ Barasat-I subdivision.

After speaking to his family members at Pirgachha, Bose went to the hospital in Barasat where the person is being treated and talked to doctors, an official said.

“The Governor then arranged for the shifting of the person to city-based RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. He also took stock of the situation and enquired about polling," he told PTI.

Jul 08, 2023 15:10 IST

West Bengal Panchayat Election LIVE: Poll Chief Says EC Looking into Complaints of Violence

Violence rocks the polling day in West Bengal; state poll chief responds, says ‘we are looking into the complaints’.

Jul 08, 2023 14:53 IST

West Bengal Panchayat Election LIVE: Anurag Thakur Slam WB CM Mamata Banerjee For Poll Violence

“What is the compulsion of Mamta Banerjee ji that she does not believe in any election in Bengal without murder, arson, anarchy?," tweets Union Minister Anurag Thakur tweets.

Jul 08, 2023 14:27 IST

West Bengal Panchayat Election LIVE: Voters Throw 2 Ballot Boxes In Rain In Hooghly

Residents of Dhamsa in Hooghly throw two ballot boxes in a pond allegedly after a scuffle between TMC and BJP workers at a polling booth during the West Bengal Panchayat election. The residents allege that Central forces were not deployed at the centre.
Jul 08, 2023 13:51 IST

West Bengal Panchayat Election LIVE: BJP Workers Protest Outside State Election Commission Office Against Poll Violence

Amid incidents of violence during voting for the Panchayat election across the state, workers of West Bengal BJP protest outside the State Election Commission office in Kolkata.

Jul 08, 2023 13:39 IST

West Bengal Panchayat Election LIVE: Suvendu Adhikari Cast his Vote in Nandigarm

West Bengal LoP and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari cast his vote for the panchayat election at a polling booth in Nandigarm.
Jul 08, 2023 13:29 IST

West Bengal Panchayat Election LIVE: Suvendu Adhikari Hits Out at TMC Over Violence

BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari hits out at TMC over violence in West Bengal amidst voting for Panchayat Polls.

Jul 08, 2023 13:21 IST

West Bengal Panchayat Election LIVE: Ballot Box At Polling Booth In Cooch Behar Set On Fire

West Bengal panchayat election | Ballot box at a polling booth in Baranachina of Dinhata in Cooch Behar district was set on fire allegedly by voters who were angry with bogus voting that was reportedly going on here.

Jul 08, 2023 13:18 IST

West Bengal Panchayat Election LIVE: Voting Suspended at a Booth in Dinhata

Voting for the West Bengal panchayat election was suspended at Indreshwar primary school in Dinhata after water was thrown into the ballot box.

Jul 08, 2023 13:13 IST

West Bengal Panchayat Election LIVE: Political Parties Condemn Poll Related Deaths

Cutting across ideological lines, all parties in West Bengal on Saturday condemned the killing of nine people in various parts of the state as voting for the panchayat elections is underway. The opposition BJP and CPI(M) alleged that the State Election Commission (SEC) did not deploy the central forces as per the orders of the Calcutta High Court.

The ruling TMC, which lost five of its supporters to poll violence, questioned the absence of central forces that have been brought in for the elections. “Shocking incidents are being reported since last night. BJP, CPI(M) and Congress had colluded, demanding central forces. Where are they deployed? TMC workers are being murdered. Where are the central forces?" state minister Sashi Panja asked.

When contacted, BJP leader Rahul Sinha claimed that the SEC is working as per the direction of the state’s Trinamool Congress government and it has failed to discharge its duties totally. “This is evident from the way they are conducting the polling today. At several booths, there are no central forces, while the state police are also absent in a few. I have got photographs as well as videos where CCTVs were not connected to wires even. This actually helped the miscreants carry out violence, he said.

Jul 08, 2023 13:08 IST

West Bengal Panchayat Elections: BJP Claims State EC Disobeyed Calcutta High Court Order

The blame game continues in Bengal over violence. West Bengal BJP Chief Dr. Sukanta Majumdar said, “We will file a case against state election comission because they totally disobeyed the High Court."

Jul 08, 2023 12:59 IST

West Bengal Panchayat Elections: Poll Violence Result of Provocation of Suvendu Adhikari, Says TMC

TMC’s Biswajit Deb on Panchayat poll violence said, “Whatever incidents are happening in Bengal is the result of provocation of Suvendu Adhikari"

Jul 08, 2023 12:53 IST

West Bengal Panchayat Elections: Bengal Guv Condemns Poll Violence, Says Blot on Democratic Set-Up

West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose on Saturday condemned the widespread violence amid the ongoing panchayat elections in the state, saying the incidents were a blot on the democratic set-up. As voting began early Saturday morning, the Governor has visited different violence-hit areas.

Addressing mediapersons in Kadambagachi, North 24 Parganas district, the Governor said: “Since the morning, i have been notifies of several incidents of clashes and violence. There has been a gun battle and bloodbath. I will provide more updates at a later stage. Whatever is happening is a blot on the democratic setup, where common people are unable to exercise their franchise without fear.

“But I still urge the people to come out and exercise their rights."

Jul 08, 2023 12:44 IST

West Bengal Panchayat Elections: 9 Dead Since Morning, Says BJP

“TMC goons openly brandish gun and threaten an independent candidate in Barrackpore, North 24 Parganas. 9 people have died since morning and no one knows how many more will die through the day. SEC and Mamata Banerjee are responsible for this bloodshed," tweets BJP’s Amit Malviya.

The election assumes significance for political parties as it will serve as an opportunity for them to assess their organisational strengths and weaknesses ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, besides broadly outlining the mood of the state after two years of the TMC government’s third consecutive term.

Various parts of West Bengal have witnessed widespread violence leading to the death of over a dozen people, including a teenager., since the day the polls were announced on June 8. The polls to elect representatives for village councils are being held under the watchful eyes of central forces for the second time since the inception of the Panchayati Raj system in Bengal in the late seventies. Nearly 65,000 active central police personnel and 70,000 state police personnel are deployed for the polls, officials said.

