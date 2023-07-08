Bengal Panchayat Polls: 11 Dead in Violence; BJP Seeks Re-poll, TMC 'Confident of Win' | Updates

The rural polls in Bengal concluded on a violent note, with the death toll climbing to over 11 amid multiple bomb explosions and accusations of strong-arm tactics among political parties on Saturday. While the BJP party has demanded re-polling, the TMC has asserted confidence in emerging victorious in a majority of the seats when the votes are counted on July 11.

Among the deaths, eight victims belonged to the ruling TMC party, while one worker each from the BJP, CPI(M), Congress and ISF died since midnight during the pivotal three-tier panchayat polls.

Advertisement

West Bengal’s State Election Commissioner Rajiva Sinha has pledged to address complaints of vote tampering and consider the option of re-polling based on reports from observers and returning officers.

Sinha acknowledged that the majority of violence-related complaints were concentrated in four districts, including North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas and Murshidabad district which will be taken into account during the review process. Around 1,300 complaints, including incidents of miscreants fleeing with ballot boxes, were reported from Barasat alone, he said.

Here are the top highlights of the West Bengal Panchayat Elections: