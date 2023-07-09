Bengal Poll Violence: 19 Dead, BJP Questions 'Silence' of Oppn on 'Murder of Democracy'

The poll violence in the Panchayat election in West Bengal on Saturday ended up claiming at least 19 lives. Multiple incidents involving bomb explosions at several places were reported across the state.

According to reports, of the total 19 deaths across the state, 13 victims belonged to the ruling TMC party, while two workers each from the BJP and CPI(M) died during the pivotal three-tier panchayat polls. A Congress worker and a voter were also killed in the poll violence.

Protests against the poll violence and alleged irregularities in the Panchayat Election were held across West Bengal on Sunday.

BJP workers blocked the Haldia-Mecheda state highway at Nandakumar in Purba Medinipur district, alleging that ballot boxes were tampered with at the counting centre at Srikrishnapur High School.

“We received information around 3 am that the ballot boxes were being changed. We are demanding repolling at all the booths in the area under the protection of central forces, besides counting of votes at the booths itself," Tamas Dinda, a leader of the BJP’s youth wing in Tamluk was quoted by PTI as saying.

Police baton-charged the protesters to disperse the crowd, officer-in-charge of Nandakumar police station Manoj Kumar Jha said.

On the other hand, Congress workers blocked the National Highway 12 in the Rathbari area in Malda, protesting against the poll violence on Saturday.

“We have hit the streets in protest against Saturday’s violence. We will also go to the court against it," Congress MP Abu Hasem Khan Choudhury said.

Speaking on the poll violence in the state, security personnel alleged that despite several reminders, West Bengal State Election Commission failed to provide locations and other details of sensitive polling booths before the polls.

“We had written several letters to West Bengal State Election Commission regarding information on sensitive polling booths, but on June 7 West Bengal govt responded with only the numbers of sensitive polling booths and did not provide the locations or other details. 59,000 troops of CAPF and state armed police from 25 states were not adequately utilized in security duties," SS Guleria, DIG BSF was quoted by ANI as saying.

West Bengal Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury questioned CM Mamata Banerjee’s “absence" in violence-hit areas and said the party will stage an agitation against the killings.

West Bengal’s State Election Commissioner Rajiva Sinha has pledged to address complaints of vote tampering and consider the option of re-polling based on reports from observers and returning officers.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the Congress and other opposition leaders over “silence" on the “murder of democracy" in West Bengal.