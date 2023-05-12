When BJP Comes to Power, it Stops Projects Started by Cong Govts: Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday alleged that whenever a BJP government is formed in the state, it stalls the projects started by a Congress government.

He cited the Barmer refinery project as an example to make his allegation, saying the project has incurred additional expenditure due to the delay.

Addressing a gathering in the Alwar district, Gehlot said the BJP had envisaged the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) to ensure drinking and irrigation water for 13 districts, including Alwar, and his government is continuing the project. He said the project was started by former chief minister Vasundhara Raje.

He, however, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised to declare ERCP a project of national importance and he had written letters to him on the matter but he is yet to receive a reply. “When a BJP government is formed in the state, projects started by the Congress are stalled by them," he said, according to an official statement.

The chief minister inaugurated the Mini Secretariat building in Alwar.

He said whenever a new division is formed, Alwar will be a priority.

Recently, the state government announced the formation of three new divisions in the state.

He exuded confidence that the people of the state will repeat the Congress government in the state in the upcoming assembly election.