'When Indira Gandhi Went to Moon': After Rakesh Roshan Faux Pas, CM Mamata's New Gaffe | WATCH

After being trolled for her “Rakesh Roshan on Moon" remark, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee is at it again. This time she told a rally that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi ‘went to the Moon’.

The latest faux pas came during her address on the occasion of the foundation day anniversary of the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP), the party’s student wing. A video clipping of Banerjee’s speech has gone viral on social media, with netizens unable to control the laughter.

“Nowadays, why anti-Modi party leaders are becoming comedians?" an X user asked.

This comes days after CM Mamata sparked a meme fest on micro-blogging site ‘X’ when she said, “I remember when they reached the moon, Indira Gandhi asked Rakesh Roshan how India looked from there, for space."