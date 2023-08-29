Trends :Jawan TrailerINDIA Alliance MeetSri Lanka vs BangladeshJanhvi Kapoor
'When Indira Gandhi Went to Moon': After Rakesh Roshan Faux Pas, CM Mamata's New Gaffe | WATCH

The latest faux pas came during Mamata Banerjee's address on the occasion of the foundation day anniversary of the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP), the party's student wing.

Last Updated: August 29, 2023, 14:22 IST

A video clipping of Banerjee's speech has gone viral on social media, with netizens unable to control the laughter. (File: PTI)
A video clipping of Banerjee's speech has gone viral on social media, with netizens unable to control the laughter. (File: PTI)

After being trolled for her “Rakesh Roshan on Moon" remark, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee is at it again. This time she told a rally that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi ‘went to the Moon’.

The latest faux pas came during her address on the occasion of the foundation day anniversary of the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP), the party’s student wing. A video clipping of Banerjee’s speech has gone viral on social media, with netizens unable to control the laughter.

“Nowadays, why anti-Modi party leaders are becoming comedians?" an X user asked.

This comes days after CM Mamata sparked a meme fest on micro-blogging site ‘X’ when she said, “I remember when they reached the moon, Indira Gandhi asked Rakesh Roshan how India looked from there, for space."

    • Banerjee was referring to the conversation Sharma, the first Indian to go to space, had with then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. During a conversation with an astronaut from space, the late PM had asked him, “Upar se Bharat kaisa dikhta hai aapko (How does India look like from space?)." Sharma replied, “Saare jahan se accha."

    Banerjee seems to have mixed up Rakesh Sharma with Rakesh Roshan. Also, another gaffe was that she said the astronaut reached moon. However, Sharma did not go to the moon.

    first published: August 29, 2023, 14:22 IST
    last updated: August 29, 2023, 14:22 IST
