'When It Lands on Earth...': UP Neta Om Prakash Rajbhar 'Preps' for Chandrayaan-3's Return | WATCH

A slip of tongue or some wishful thinking? It’s not quite clear, but Uttar Pradesh politician Om Prakash Rajbhar did say the whole country should welcome Chandrayaan-3 when it lands “on earth".

With this comment, Rajbhar’s name was included on the list of several politicians who made a blunder in their statements on Chandrayaan, making them a source of social media trolls. Earlier, Rajasthan sport minister Ashok Chandna and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee made headlines for their gaffe.

Chandna saluted the “passengers" on board Chandrayaan, while CM Mamata got confused between astronaut Rakesh Sharma and actor-director Rakesh Roshan.

Advertisement

The Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief made the remark to a television reporter ahead of Wednesday’s touchdown by Chandrayaan’s lander module on the Moon.

Chandrayaan’s flight to the Moon was unmanned, and there is no returning to the earth for its lander or the rover. But the two leaders appeared to have other ideas.

In the short video clip, Rajbhar, a former minister, is heard congratulating scientists for their constant research.