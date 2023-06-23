'When People Were Dying...' Shiv Sena Leader Trains Guns on Aaditya Thackeray for 'Looting' Mumbai

Shiv Sena secretary and spokesperson Kiran Pawaskar has slammed Sena (UBT) for claiming that the action by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Covid-19 Jumbo Centre case was a tactic by the government to silence them before their July 1 protest march.

Pawaskar said the people too supported the inquiry, given the manner in which the Opposition has looted the BMC for the last 24 years. “For the last 24 years, they have only looted the BMC. Despite them being in power for such a long time, the city’s infrastructure continued to deteriorate. Even during Covid-19, when people were dying and struggling to get medicines, these people were shamelessly making money over dead bodies. And today, when an inquiry is being conducted, they are saying that this is being done out of political vendetta. So you want to continue looting the public and no one should question you?" said Pawaskar.

He added that the July 1 protest is an eye-wash and a publicity gimmick. “July 1 is a Saturday, will they give their memorandum to the BMC’s watchman and return?" said Pawaskar.

Speaking on the ED raids on government officials and aides of Aaditya Thackeray and Sanjay Raut, Pawaskar said the inquiries have been delayed and even now, if the inquiry is conducted properly, it will lead them to the ‘mastermind’ of the scams — Aaditya Thackeray.

“Who is this Suraj Chavan? Even when he was not eligible to pay Income Tax for so many years, how has he amassed so much wealth? Who was he collecting the money for? When all these things will be inquired, it will lead them to Aaditya Thackeray," said Pawaskar.

On Uddhav Thackeray claiming that BMC’s fixed deposits are being broken, Pawaskar said the money is being used to give Mumbai the development it deserves.

“We are using the money to give citizens good-quality roads. What did they do? Contracts were given to Sujit Patkar for setting up a Jumbo Covid Centre. What are his credentials, just that he is Sanjay Raut’s friend? Why such arbitrary decisions shouldn’t be questioned," asked Pawaskar.

On the BMC’s demolition of an illegal structure that was being called Shiv Sena Shakha in Bandra East, Pawaskar said all sorts of illegal activities were being run from that structure. “While the structure was being demolished, there were only a handful of people there in total contrast to the power that Shakhas wielded when Balasaheb was around. This is the reality of their party today," said Pawaskar.

Pawaskar also came down heavily on the BMC for fleecing people during the crisis period. “During the coronavirus times, BMC charged Rs 6,719 for a body bag which is usually available for around Rs 800. Even in the USA, the bags were acquired at $51, which is roughly Rs 3,900. BMC also acquired Remdesivir vial doses at Rs 1,568 per vial. However, Haffkine Institute had raised the invoice for Rs 665 per vial. Moreover, they charged Rs 207 extra for PPE kits, which they bought as many as 5,000 per day," he said.