‘While Cong Busy Trying to Bury Modi, We're Busy with Development’: PM in Karnataka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was in poll-bound Karnataka on his 6th visit this year, slammed the Congress party while addressing a public rally in Mandya.

“While Congress is busy dreaming about burying Modi, the BJP government in Karnataka is busy working on development projects in the state like making the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway," Prime Minister Modi said.

“As the Congress continues to try and bury Modi, the grand old party doesn’t understand that the blessings of lakhs of mothers and sisters shield the PM," he further added.

He alleged that before 2014, when Congress was in power at the Centre, they did not think about the poor or emphasize with them. “The Congress government did not know anything about the poor, they had no apathy. Crores of rupees that were kept aside for the welfare of the poor were looted by Congress," Modi said in Mandya.

Earlier in the day, Modi held a massive road show at the district headquarters Mandya. He waved at a large number of enthusiastic crowds, who had lined up on both sides of the route. This is because the ruling BJP is focusing on winning a significant number of seats in the Old Mysuru region, where it is traditionally weak.

Prime Minister Modi also inaugurated the 118 km long Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway project in Maddur.

The expressway is set to reduce the travel time between the two cities from around three hours to about 75 minutes, according to officials.

Spread over 92 km, the project will be developed at a cost of around Rs 4130 crores. The project will play a key role in boosting connectivity of Kushalnagar in Kodagu district with the state capital Bengaluru. It will help halve the travel time from about five hours, officials said.

