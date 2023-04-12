Jagan Reddy Richest CM in India, Mamata Banerjee Poorest: From Top to Bottom, Check List Here

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy is the richest CM in India while his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee has emerged as the ‘poorest CM’, according to a report by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

The report analysed the election affidavits of all the chief ministers in India. Jagan Reddy owns movable and immovable assets to the tune of Rs 510 crores, more than the cumulative assets of all CMs combined.

On the other hand, Mamata Banerjee’s net assets stand at just Rs 15 lakhs. She has zero immovable assets and is the only CM in India with assets under Rs 1 crore. With only Rs 1 crore assets, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan claimed the second spot in the ‘poorest CM’ list.

Reddy is followed by Arunachal Pradesh CM Pemu Khandu with assets worth Rs 163 crores, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik who owns movable and immovable assets worth Rs 63.87 crores, Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio with Rs 46 crores assets, and Puducherry CM N Rangasamy with Rs 38 crores assets.

As per the report, 29 CMs in India are ‘crorepatis’ with average assets pegged at Rs 33.96 crores.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad Sangama own assets worth Rs 17 crores and Rs 14 crores respectively. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his Tamil Nadu counterpart MK Stalin feature among the list of CMs with assets between Rs 3 crore to Rs 10 crore.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi President and Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao claimed the top spot in the list of CMs with the highest declared liabilities. KCR’s net assets stand at Rs 23.5 crore while his liabilities are around 8.8 crores.

After KCR, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai comes second with Rs 4.9 crore liabilities against Rs 8.92 crore worth of assets and Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde has Rs 3.75 crore liabilities against declared assets worth Rs 11.6 crore.

The analysis also shows out of the 30 CMs, 13 have been indicted with serious criminal offences.

