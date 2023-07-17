Who Is to Blame for Paralysis in Parliament? MPs Debate at CNN-News18 Townhall

The opposition is doing great disservice to the people of this country by not allowing MPs to reply in Parliament, said BJP’s Rajya Sabha member GVL Narasimha Rao at the CNN-News18 Townhall in Delhi on Monday. The focus of the discussion also featuring MPs Sushmita Dev, Sonal Mansingh, and Ritesh Pandey was on the unruly behaviour of lawmakers in Parliament.

“It is unfortunate that so many important bills do not get passed due to disruptions," said renowned Indian classical dancer and President’s nominated Rajya Sabha member Sonal Mansingh.

Culture is not getting space to be discussed in Parliament, she added.

The unruly behaviour of the opposition has made it impossible for Parliament to function, Rao alleged.

Responding to the issue, Trinamool Congress’s Rajya Sabha member Sushmita Dev said that in the previous Parliament session, BJP ministers disrupted proceedings throughout by saying “Rahul Gandhi maafi maango".

There is undeclared emergency in the country, she added.

Bahujan Samaj Party’s Lok Sabha MP Ritesh Pandey pointed out that the new Parliament’s well is made in such a way that the cameras can’t capture those who will be there.

Opposition comes out with the mood of the nation, he added.

On the issue of opposition unity ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Dev said the Congress has to fight where it is strong and other parties have to fight in their bastions.