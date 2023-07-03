'...Who'll Emerge as Ajit Pawar in Karnataka': Does Kumaraswamy's Subtle Dig Hint At Shivakumar?

In a lighter take on the unfolding political situation in Maharashtra, JD(S) leader and former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy on Monday said he is curious to see who will emerge as the “Ajit Pawar" in Karnataka.

The JD(S) leader’s statement comes a day after Ajit Pawar led a mutiny within the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), creating a vertical split and went on to join hands with the BJP-backed Eknath Shinde-led government in Maharashtra.

“After yesterday’s shocking development in Maharashtra, I am fearing who will emerge as the Ajit Pawar in Karnataka?" Kumaraswamy said.

Kumaraswamy’s comment seemingly hinted at Congress’ initial indecision to choose a name for the Karnataka CM post after registering a sweeping victory in the assembly polls in May 2023. After much deliberation, the party’s high command had given a nod to Siddaramaiah’s name for the Karnataka CM post amidst discontent expressed by state Congress chief DK Shivakumar’s supporters.

While Ajit Pawar was sworn-in as the second deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, eight rebel NCP MLAs also took oath as ministers in the Eknath Shinde-led government–following a mutiny that split the party on Sunday, amid the Opposition’s efforts to forge a united front.

Ajit Pawar along with NCP leaders Praful Patel, Chhagan Bhujbal and Lok Sabha MP Sunil Tatkare met Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai today.