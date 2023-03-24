‘Will Fight Legally’: Congress Fumes Over Rahul Gandhi’s Disqualification; TMC Leads Oppn Attack

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification as a member of the Lok Sabha ignited an already explosive political showdown between the BJP and the Congress.

The disqualification notice comes a day after a Surat court found Rahul Gandhi guilty of defamation for a 2019 campaign trail remark on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s surname.

The grand old party immediately hit out at the ruling BJP and accused them of ‘intimidating’ the Congress. Mallikarjun Kharge responded to the disqualification notice and said, “Rahul Gandhi is targeted for speaking the truth. They are trying to create this perception about Rahul. What big crime did he commit?"

Congress said it would challenge the disqualification. “We will fight this battle legally and politically. We will not be intimidated or silenced. Instead of a JPC into the PM-linked Adani Maha Mega Scam, Rahul Gandhi stands disqualified. Indian Democracy Om Shanti," Jairam Ramesh tweeted.

“The day Rahul Gandhi raised questions against Adani, PM, this type of conspiracy was started to silence Rahul Gandhi. It’s a clear case of anti-democratic, dictatorship attitude of BJP govt," Congress MP KC Venugopal said.

Opposition Unity on Display

In a show of unity, several leaders from opposition parties hit out over the disqualification and expressed their support for Rahul Gandhi.

TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted, “Opposition leaders have become the prime target of BJP!"

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said, “This is the murder of democracy. Entire government machinery is under pressure. This is the beginning of the end of dictatorship. It has become a crime to call a thief a thief."

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi tweeted, “MP Vindictive and shameful action against Sh Rahul Gandhi. This disqualification yet again proves that we are living in the times of caged democracy."

NCP Spokesperson Clyde Crasto tweeted, “Beginning of the downfall of the #BJP. #RahulGandhi will prove to be their Nemesis. More power to you Rahul Gandhi."

‘Disqualification as Per Law’

Amid a tirade of attacks by the opposition, the BJP maintained that Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification was as per legal procedure and that there was nothing wrong.

BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya told CNN-News18, “This disqualification is clearly legal. It is an automatic disqualification to further the court ruling. RG stands convicted and that leads to an automatic disqualification."

