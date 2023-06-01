Trends :Odisha Train AccidentNetas in BalasoreManish SisodiaWFI Chief vs WrestlersRahul Gandhi
Home » Politics » Will Fight Till Protesting Wrestlers Get Justice: Mamata Banerjee

Will Fight Till Protesting Wrestlers Get Justice: Mamata Banerjee

Taking to the streets of Kolkata, for a second day, Banerjee described the wrestlers’ struggle as "a struggle for life, justice, and independence'

Advertisement

Published By: Saurabh Verma

PTI

Last Updated: June 01, 2023, 18:47 IST

Kolkata [Calcutta], India

Banerjee was leading a candle march from the statue of Gostha Pal, the first captain of India national football team at the Kolkata Maidan to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the Mayo Road-Dufferin Road crossing. (PTI file)
Banerjee was leading a candle march from the statue of Gostha Pal, the first captain of India national football team at the Kolkata Maidan to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the Mayo Road-Dufferin Road crossing. (PTI file)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday came out in support of protesting wrestlers who have been seeking arrest of WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh, stating that she will fight till they get justice.

Taking to the streets of Kolkata, for a second day, Banerjee described the wrestlers’ struggle as “a struggle for life, justice, and independence’.

“Will fight till protesting wrestlers get justice," the chief minister said.

“I will request the wrestlers to continue their movement. This fight is for life, for independence, for humanitarian justice," Banerjee said while participating in a protest supporting the wrestlers who have been demonstrating sexual harassment of women grapplers and demanding the arrest of the WFI chief.

She was leading a candle march from the statue of Gostha Pal, the first captain of India national football team at the Kolkata Maidan to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the Mayo Road-Dufferin Road crossing.

top videos
  • Shahid Kapoor On Who Can Replace Shah Rukh Khan Or Salman Khan: 'NOBODY!' | Bloody Daddy | EXCLUSIVE
  • Samantha Ruth Prabhu Raises A Toast For Her Friendship With Vijay Deverakonda; And We Are In Awe
  • Sara Ali Khan Makes A Case For Sharara Sets & Anarkali Suits For Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Promotions
  • Deepika, Ranbir At YJHD Reunion | Aamir & Kapil's Bromance | Madhuri & Karisma's Dance Of Friendship
  • SidKiara's Insta PDA Lights Up Internet | Parineeti Mum On Wedding Date | Ranveer's Hollywood Dreams

    • (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Saurabh VermaSaurabh Verma covers general, national and international day-to-day news for new...Read More

    first published: June 01, 2023, 18:47 IST
    last updated: June 01, 2023, 18:47 IST
    Read More