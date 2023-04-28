Trends :Karnataka ElectionsNarendra ModiBihar PoliticsPoll Heat in KodaguBandi Sanjay Key Role
Home » Politics » Will Follow Raj Thackeray's Policy on `paying Attention' to Uncle: Ajit Pawar

Will Follow Raj Thackeray's Policy on `paying Attention' to Uncle: Ajit Pawar

Ajit Pawar said, "The way Raj Thackeray paid attention to his own uncle, I will also pay attention to my uncle"

Advertisement

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: April 28, 2023, 08:12 IST

Pune (Poona) [Poona], India

Pawar's retort came in response to Thackeray's `advise' to him in an interview (Twitter/AjitPawarSpeaks)
Pawar's retort came in response to Thackeray's `advise' to him in an interview (Twitter/AjitPawarSpeaks)

In a tongue-in-cheek remark, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar on Thursday said he will take a leaf out of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray’s book while dealing with his uncle, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar.

Pawar’s retort came in response to Thackeray’s `advise’ to him in an interview, conducted by Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and NCP MP Amol Kolhe.

Thackeray said that Ajit Pawar should pay his uncle the same kind of attention he pays outside.

Asked by reporters in Pune about the remark, Ajit Pawar said, “The way Raj Thackeray paid attention to his own uncle, I will also pay attention to my uncle."

Advertisement

Notably, the MNS chief parted ways with his uncle, Shiv Sena founder late Bal Thackeray, in 2006 to start his own outfit.

Read all the Latest Politics News here

RELATED NEWS

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

About the Author

Sanstuti NathDrama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers...Read More

first published: April 28, 2023, 08:12 IST
last updated: April 28, 2023, 08:12 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week

+8PHOTOS

Nikki Tamboli Sets Internet Ablaze With Mermaid-inspired Photoshoot In Blue Gown, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures