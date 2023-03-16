Will Rahul Face Criminal Case for 'Treason'? On Cong Leader's Controversial UK Remarks, Law Minister Says This

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju has upped the ante against senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of committing a crime against the country. The minister said Rahul Gandhi’s statements in London and Cambridge were blatant lies to defame India, Indian Parliament, the Judiciary and PM.

“Rahul lied in London. His utterances there are way beyond just breach of parliamentary privileges. He has insulted the country and given more fodder to the anti-India forces," the law minister said.

When media asked if a criminal case for treason would be filed against Rahul Gandhi, the law minister said that all options must be spoken about and discussed. "

Advertisement

Earlier, union minister Giriraj Singh had called for criminal case against the Congress MP on charge of treason.

Rijiju said as a result of ‘misinformation’ spread by Rahul Gandhi, a perception has gone out that voices are being strangulated.

“I got calls and messages from foreign MPs and civil society members that why don’t you allow Rahul Gandhi to speak? Why are opposition voices being stopped?" Rijiju told News18.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has now made it clear that Parliament will not be allowed to function unless Rahul Gandhi apologises. The demand was, however, rejected by Congress’s Kharge soon after Rijiju spoke.

Mallikarjun Kharge rejected the demand soon after Rijiju spoke. “There is no question of an apology," he said

Congress, to divert the government’s pressure, has said that it is the Prime Minister, who defamed India during his trips to Japan, South Korea etc. Rijiju rejected the charge.

“What PM said was about the then government’s apathy towards people. Let us not confuse the two issues. In this case, it’s attack is on our democracy," added the Law Minster.

Advertisement

Rahul Gandhi, after staying away from first 3 days of the ongoing session, is expected to be present in Lok Sabha on Thursday.

Congress MP and a close aide of Rahul Gandhi, Manickam Tagore, tweeted his picture and said: “Today, 11am in Parliament. See you there, Anurag & Smriti."

Read all the Latest Politics News here