Will Uddhav Seek Apology from Rahul for Insulting Savarkar? Sena Questions Thackeray’s Role in I.N.D.I.A

A Maharashtra cabinet minister has asked Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray if he will seek an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at the I.N.D.I.A meet in Mumbai for “repeatedly" insulting Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar.

Deepak Kesarkar, who was with the Uddhav Thackeray camp until the rebellion took place in Shiv Sena, slammed him for standing “helplessly" with politicians such as Akhilesh Yadav, Lalu Prasad and the Congress who have allegations of corruption against them.

“Uddhav Thackeray’s alliance with these leaders is a betrayal of Balasaheb’s principles. Will Uddhav Thackeray ask Rahul Gandhi to apologise for insulting Savarkar? How many leaders attending the I.N.D.I.A alliance meeting will visit Balasaheb’s memorial and pay their respects?" asked the Sena leader.

While responding to the press conference by the opposition leaders a day before the Mumbai meeting, Shiv Sena MP from Mumbai West Gajanan Kirtikar said all these parties are the epitome of dynasty politics. “Of the parties involved in this alliance, 17 are trying to further the cause of dynastic politics. They don’t care about the country’s development," said Kirtikar, echoing Kesarkar views on the alliance and questioning Thackeray’s role in it.

According to Shiv Sena leaders, Uddhav and his front have become the “puppets" in hands of Congress whose ideology was rejected by Balasaheb Thackeray.

Kirtikar further said it’s “unfortunate to see Aaditya Thackeray welcoming Rahul Gandhi" in Mumbai after the latter “repeatedly" insulting Savarkar on several occasions.

Thackeray and his party will be sitting in the meeting with leaders such as Samajwadi Party’s Akhilesh Yadav whose party had given orders in the past of firing on ‘Kar Sevaks’ and Lalu Prasad who had stopped the Rath Yatra of LK Advani in the past.