Trends :West Bengal Panchayat ElectionMaharashtra PoliticsNews18 Mega UCC PollAmit ShahBengal Rural Polls
Home » Politics » With GST Being Linked to ED, Traders Paying Tax Could Also Be Arrested: Delhi CM Kejriwal

With GST Being Linked to ED, Traders Paying Tax Could Also Be Arrested: Delhi CM Kejriwal

The government has amended the provisions of the money-laundering law to allow the ED to share information with the GST network. The move would help in the recovery of the GST evaded through money laundering

Advertisement

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: July 11, 2023, 12:55 IST

New Delhi, India

Kejriwal hoped that people would oppose this development at the GST Council meeting on Tuesday.(File: PTI)
Kejriwal hoped that people would oppose this development at the GST Council meeting on Tuesday.(File: PTI)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleged on Tuesday that with the Goods and Services Tax (GST) being linked with the Enforcement Directorate (ED), even those traders paying the tax can be arrested by the federal agency.

Kejriwal hoped that people would oppose this development at the GST Council meeting on Tuesday.

The government has amended the provisions of the money-laundering law to allow the ED to share information with the GST network. The move would help in the recovery of the GST evaded through money laundering.

“A large proportion of traders do not pay GST — some out of compulsion, some intentionally. A few days ago, the Centre also brought the GST within the purview of the ED. It means that now, if a businessman does not pay the GST, the ED will arrest him directly and bail will not be granted," Kejriwal alleged in a tweet in Hindi.

Advertisement

GSTN handles the technology backbone of the indirect-tax regime and is the repository of all GST-related information, including return, tax filing and other compliances.

According to the amendment to the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, GSTN has been included in the list of entities with which the ED will share information.

top videos
  • Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Takes Over Internet | Who Is Atlee, Director Of The Film & A South Giant?
  • Alia Bhatt On The Need To Nurture Young Planeteers, Sustainable Fashion & Going 'Green'
  • Archana Gautam Reveals What's On Her Phone - With Showsha | EXCLUSIVE
  • Shruti Haasan Documents Her 'Brutal' Jet Lag; Here's How You Can Fight It
  • Margot Robbie Channels Her Inner Barbie In Schiaparelli Dress At LA Premiere | Check Out More Looks

    • “The GST system is so complex that even those paying GST can be put behind bars under some provisions. This means that any businessman can be sent to jail whenever the Centre wants. This is extremely dangerous," the chief minister alleged.

    The national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also opined that even the small traders will be affected by this, while asserting that this development is “extremely dangerous" for the country’s economy.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Sanstuti NathDrama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers...Read More

    first published: July 11, 2023, 12:55 IST
    last updated: July 11, 2023, 12:55 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App