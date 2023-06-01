With Khaps Supporting Wrestlers, CM Khattar Keeps a Sharp Lookout Ahead of Haryana Polls

With the protesting wrestlers unrelenting in their demand for definitive action against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, accused in a POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act) case, the issue could snowball into a political matter for Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar as the state stares at the assembly election next year.

What has compounded the situation for the BJP is that several Khaps in Haryana are rallying behind the wrestlers.

The Phogat Khap has launched a public-contact programme in its 19 villages of Charkhi Dadri district to drum up support in favour of wrestlers. The Khap team visited Samaspur, Loharwara, Khatiwas, Kamod and Rawaldhi villages to try and create awareness on the serious charges against the BJP MP.

Though the wrestlers agreed to call off their plan to throw their medals in River Ganga as a mark of protest but they have threatened to intensify protests if strict action would not be taken against Sharma.

“The agitation will be taken to the next level. It could be in the form of indefinite hunger strike, women panchayats’ and other protests at the district level, but we will not stop at that," said a Khap leader.

Earlier, a Sarv Jatiya Khap Mahapanchayat, which was also held in Charkhi Dadri, had reiterated the same demands for action against the WFI chief. Those Khaps, which took part in the Mahapanchayat included Phogat Khap, Sangwan Khap, Sheoran Khap, Satgama, Chiriya Khap, Haveli Khap Kadma and Pawar Khap.

While the issue is primarily seen as a gender sensitive issue, but could turn into a major political one. With most of the protesting wrestlers belonging to the politically important Jat community, the issue taking a political colour seems to be a given. Not just CM Khattar, but others state that BJP leaders have been treading cautiously on the issue maintaining that law will take its own course, but the simmering discontent amid the Jat community was causing concerns in the state unit.

Already its alliance partner the JJP has demanded strict action against Sharma. The JJP, which derives its support and strength from the Jat community, is using a more aggressive posturing.

However, a section in the BJP believes that the issue could actually give it some advantage. “Some of us do believe that political motives are there. And there is an attempt to consolidate Jat votes towards Congress ahead of the polls but this could prove counter-productive as well, since it could also mean non-Jats moving closer to us," remarked a BJP leader.

The state is scheduled to go to both Lok Sabha as well as assembly polls next year.