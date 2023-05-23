‘Wolf in Sheep's Clothing’: Punjab Cong Urges High Command to Avoid Solidarity with AAP on Delhi Ordinance

Even as Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal is meeting opposition parties to drum up support for his protest against the Delhi ordinance, Punjab Congress has urged its party high command to avoid solidarity with AAP on the issue.

Launching a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party and its government in Punjab, Leader of the Opposition (LoP), Partap Singh Bajwa said on Tuesday that the AAP deserved no solidarity from Congress because it had unleashed a ruthless witch-hunt campaign against the Congress MLAs, leaders and workers in Punjab and made their lives hell by misusing the police and investigation agencies.

Bajwa urged the Congress high command to take into consideration “anti-democratic" steps being taken by the Punjab government before reaching a decision on extending support to the AAP after the BJP-led central government promulgated an ordinance nullifying the Supreme Court ruling that empowered the Delhi government with control of services.

“In order to strangulate the voice of the main opposition party in Punjab, the AAP government in Punjab stooped to the lowest level and lodged false FIRs against Congress leaders and workers, right from the former chief minister to village sarpanches and panches", Bajwa said.

“I appeal to Congress high command to consult the leadership of Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Uttarakhand, Gujarat and Karnataka before even considering helping the AAP. It was instrumental in giving a political edge to the BJP in these states. AAP is the B team of BJP and they are two sides of the same coin. Let’s not protect a wolf in the sheep’s clothing," he added.

The opposition leader asked when all the previous CMs of Delhi including Sheila Dikshit exercised their responsibilities without any hue and cry why Kejriwal is creating a commotion now.

He said that cooperative federalism principles shouldn’t be applied to Delhi because it’s a national capital, not a state or union territory. “I believe it is a friendly game between team A (BJP) and team B (AAP) and we should let them play," Bajwa added.