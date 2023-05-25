Women, Youth & Priyanka Vadra: In MP, Congress Takes Leaf Out of K'taka Handbook to Seal Winning Formula

Nothing succeeds like success. And when it comes after a while, it makes it even better. Buoyant after its Karnataka win, the Congress has now decided to replicate the victory formula of the southern state in upcoming state polls — especially in Madhya Pradesh where the party calculates it can win big.

At a meeting held by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, the party worked on a strategy for the state with focus on women, youth and Priyanka Vadra. Another round of meetings will be held on the 26th of this month to iron out the plan.

The focus on Priyanka Vadra seems well-planned. Both in Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka, she held more than 15 rallies and roadshows. Since the woman card is working for most parties, including BJP, Congress has decided that giving money directly into accounts of women, subsidy or free gas cylinders could be a winning formula.

It has hence been planned that Priyanka Vadra will be the main campaigner along with Rahul Gandhi for these state polls. In fact, just after the Raipur session, Priyanka Vadra went back to the state as part of this strategy to involve her. She will focus on tribal and backward areas as well as constituencies that are considered weak spots of the Congress. A list of 20 constituencies has been chalked out for her to visit.

This apart, the focus of the party will be on women. Former chief minister Kamal Nath has already announced special measures for women which his government will implement should they come to power. This includes depositing Rs 1,500 into the bank accounts of women. As per statistics, in 11 districts which fall under both Chambal and Bundelkhand region, women voters outnumber men. Interestingly, in the panchayat polls last year, women came out in hordes to vote, especially in areas such as Shivpuri, Bhind, Morena, and Shahdol that are known for their patriarchal mind-set.

Finally, going by precedence, given the large number of first-time voters, Congress will focus on employment and announce several measures to ensure jobs are generated.

With this, the party hopes to win and set the tone for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.