Y S Sharmila Taken into Preventive Custody After Staging Protest in Hyderabad

PTI

Last Updated: March 08, 2023, 22:48 IST

Hyderabad, India

Police foiled the protest as they violated the permission rules, and Sharmila and other party workers were removed from the venue. (File photo: News18)

YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) president Y S Sharmila was on Wednesday taken into preventive custody for staging a protest here over alleged atrocities against women in the State.

Police foiled the protest as they violated the permission rules, and Sharmila and other party workers were removed from the venue.

Later, Sharmila was shifted to her residence.

Sharmila held a “silent protest" at the Rani Rudrama Devi statue located on the Tank Bund Road to commemorate the International Women’s Day, the YSRTP said in a release.

The YSRTP chief was detained during her “silent protest", it said.

Sharmila alleged that Telangana now has the dubious record of registering most number of rapes and kidnapping cases against women, according to the release.

The party workers were stopped as they violated the permission rules regarding the protest, a police official at Gandhi Nagar Police Station said adding a case was registered under relevant IPC sections.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: March 08, 2023, 22:48 IST
last updated: March 08, 2023, 22:48 IST
