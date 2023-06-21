On Yoga Day, Congress Thanks Nehru But Tharoor ‘Acknowledges’ Modi Govt For Reviving Yoga

On International Day of Yoga, the Congress on Wednesday thanked India’s first PM Pt Jawaharlal Nehru, who the party said, was instrumental in popularising Yoga and even made it a part of national policy.

However, its MP Shashi Tharoor went out of party line to acknowledge Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government for reviving and internationalising International Yoga Day through the United Nations.

Tharoor, who represents Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram in Lok Sabha, said yoga is a vital part of our soft power across the world and it’s great to see it recognized.

The Yoga Day events were also held today across the country in villages, towns, cities, colleges, schools, health centres, parks and at public places such as gardens.