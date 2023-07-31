'Past Deeds Won't Be Forgotten': Yogi Adityanath Calls Out INDIA Bloc, Corners Oppn Over WB Poll Violence

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday lashed out at the INDIA Opposition bloc on Monday and tore into the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government in West Bengal over the violent clashes during its state Panchayat elections. He stated that since he took over the chief ministerial post, no riots have taken place.

Hitting out at the 26-member Opposition bloc, which was formed earlier this month with sights on the 2024 Lok Sabha election campaign, Adityanath told ANI that the alliance “should not be referred to as INDIA."

“This act of renaming won’t erase the past deeds of these leaders," he said. “Whether you look at the actions of UPA or Congress, AAP or TMC, all of their conditions are the same."

“Our Captain is Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He is leading the team, which is BJP-NDA, and is also leading India. All our allies are united under one leader. NDA’s manifesto and common minimum program, have largely been fulfilled in the last nine years," he said.

In a veiled dig at the Congress, the chief minister said, “Does merely saying ‘social justice’ ensure that social justice will happen? Nepotism, casteism, is this social justice?"

Listing the achievements under the BJP government, he said, “the poor are getting toilets at their houses, houses, ration, health services, employment opportunities for the youth, and farmers are finding happiness in their lives."

Questioning the previous governments, he said, “Women have the right to lead their lives with safety and respect. What stopped the UPA? What stopped Samajwadi Party in UP? What stopped the TMC-led West Bengal government? Why are mothers crying there? Why do daughters feel unprotected there?"

Praising PM Modi’s leadership, he said, “Under PM Modi’s rule, India has witnessed historic development. The entire world is looking at India. The world’s perspective towards India has changed."

Adityanath further targeted Opposition parties critical of the BJP government, saying they had been “quiet" over violence in West Bengal.

The Chief Minister, who did not directly name the Trinamool Congress, said there are people “who, after coming to power, want to control the entire system." “Opposition party workers were killed in West Bengal. What we saw in West Bengal, how could the opposition have functioned? Workers of opposition parties were beaten. These things are an eye-opener. No one speaks on this or comments on it. Everyone is quiet."

He also compared with the TMC-ruled West Bengal, questioning why these same people don’t raise questions when incidents of violence happen in other places. “People who talk big must observe how local body polls and assembly elections were held in UP and states like West Bengal. Do these people want India to become like West Bengal, where we witnessed widespread violence against opposition workers? We are not hypocrites; everybody has the right to contest elections. It’s their democratic right. However, some people want to take control of all institutions to attain power. We witnessed this in Bengal, where opposition workers were killed," he said.

He further said the BJP does not “resort to pretense or hypocrisy." Asserting that everybody has the right to fight elections, he said, “They can contest the election and if they are capable, they will win. If we are capable, we will win, and if we are not, we will lose and it should be like that. If the person is an opponent and capable of winning, he should win. This is a democratic right. We cannot deprive someone of this."

Gyanvapi Dispute

In his first statements on the Gyanvapi mosque dispute, the chief minister said there should be a proposal from the Muslim side acknowledging a historic mistake and that it requires a solution.

“We haven’t placed it there… the jyotirling is there. Idols are there. I believe there should be a proposal from the Muslim side accepting a historic mistake, and we should seek a solution to to this mistake."

“If we call it a mosque, then there will be controversy. People must think… what is a trishul doing there," he added.

Uniform Civil Code

The chief minister strongly advocated for the Uniform Civil Code in India, dismissing the propaganda surrounding the proposal.

“From marriage to inheritance, a common law should be applicable across the country. The principle of ‘one nation, one law’ must be implemented in India," he asserted.

He expressed disappointment that while minority groups globally aim to integrate into society without seeking special rights, some in India are seeking preferential treatment due to their minority status.

His statements come amid speculations that the Centre may push for a uniform civil code in India, following PM Modi’s recent endorsement of the UCC bill.

