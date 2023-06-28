'You Looted Mumbai for 15 Years, Go Protest Outside Your Home': CM Shinde Sharpens Attack on Uddhav

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde trained guns on the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena once again, saying those who ruled BMC for 15 years “did not do anything for the city".

“Since our government came to power, we have taken several decisions for the public’s welfare. In a short time, we have expedited developmental works that had come to a halt under the previous government. Those who ruled the BMC for 15 years didn’t do anything for the city," Shinde said as he welcomed another Sena (UBT) corporator — Sanjay Agaldare from Khar Danda — along with several party workers into his camp.

Over the last few months, a number of corporators from Mumbai have joined the Shiv Sena and more are said to be on the way. “The Shiv Sena-BJP government has taken several revolutionary decisions to better the lives of Mumbaikars in just 11 months. The Opposition is scared, thinking about the work we will do in the 1.5 years ahead of us. Mumbaikars trust us and so corporators continue to join us," said Shinde.

Slammed Sena (UBT) for holding a protest on July 1, the chief minister said: “You looted Mumbai for 15 years and now that we are asking you for an explanation, you want to hold a protest. You should protest outside your own house."

He added: “Despite being in power in the BMC for 15 years, the Opposition continued to watch Mumbai suffer every year due to substandard infrastructure. And these people want to question our work. We have taken a decision to make Mumbai pothole-free, started health clinics, beautification projects have been taken up, and infrastructure projects have been expedited."

Shiv Sena UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray will be leading the protest march at the BMC headquarters on July 1 against the corruption and ill practices in the body. A Shiv Sena (UBT) delegation on Tuesday met senior officials of Mumbai Police to discuss the route of the march.