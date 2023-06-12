Trends :Senthil BalajiTamil Nadu Drama LiveShinde-FadnavisBJP-AIADMK Tie-UpState, Lok Sabha Polls
Home » Politics » Youth Cong, NSUI Protest Near Trivendra Rawat's Residence for Calling Godse Patriot

Youth Cong, NSUI Protest Near Trivendra Rawat's Residence for Calling Godse Patriot

However, police raised barricades and stopped them a few hundred metres before his residence

Advertisement

Published By: Saurabh Verma

PTI

Last Updated: June 12, 2023, 20:26 IST

Dehradun, India

Rawat said he did not approve of Mahatma Gandhi's assassination but described Godse as a patriot. (Photo: Twitter)
Rawat said he did not approve of Mahatma Gandhi's assassination but described Godse as a patriot. (Photo: Twitter)

Youth Congress and NSUI workers tried to march to former chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat’s residence here on Monday in protest against his recent remarks describing Nathu Ram Godse as a patriot.

However, police raised barricades and stopped them a few hundred metres before his residence.

They sat on a dharna there demanding an apology from Rawat.

top videos
  • Sushant Singh Rajput Death Anniversary: From 'Kai Po Che' To 'Chhichhore', Celebrating SSR's Legacy
  • Bigg Boss OTT 2 Set For Premiere | Probable Contestants List Includes Aaliya Siddiqui, Falaq Naazz
  • Tamannaah Blushes As Paps Mention Vijay | Priyanka's Family Trip | Abhishek, Aishwarya On A Vacation
  • Ali Fazal On His Role In Kandahar, Mirzapur 3 & A Possible Cameo In Fukrey 3 | EXCLUSIVE
  • Shah Rukh Khan's Best Twitter AMA Session | Swiggy Surprises Him With ‘Dinner’ Delivery At Mannat

    • “The killer of Mahatma Gandhi cannot be glorified. He can never be the country’s hero," state Youth Congress president Sumit Bhullar said.

    Talking to reporters in Uttar Pradesh last week, Rawat said he did not approve of Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination but described Godse as a patriot.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Saurabh VermaSaurabh Verma covers general, national and international day-to-day news for new...Read More

    • Tags:
    first published: June 12, 2023, 20:26 IST
    last updated: June 12, 2023, 20:26 IST
    Read More