Trends :Karnataka ElectionsSolar EclipsePraveen NettaruRahul GandhiRamzan 2023
Home » Politics » Assam Youth Congress Leader Accuses Srinivas of Harassment, Says No Action Despite Taking Up Issue with Rahul Gandhi

Assam Youth Congress Leader Accuses Srinivas of Harassment, Says No Action Despite Taking Up Issue with Rahul Gandhi

BJP leader Amit Malviya launched attacks on the Congress over the issue and said harassment of women is endemic in Congress ranks

Advertisement

Curated By: Saurabh Verma

News18.com

Last Updated: April 18, 2023, 23:07 IST

New Delhi, India

She said she has kept quiet for months waiting for them to take action against him. (Photo: Twitter)
She said she has kept quiet for months waiting for them to take action against him. (Photo: Twitter)

The President of Youth Congress’ Assam unit has accused wing chief Srinivas BV of harassing her and discrimination due to her gender.

In a series of tweets today, Assam Youth Congress president Dr Angkita Dutta claimed she apprised Rahul Gandhi of Srinivas’ harassment and demeaning use of language towards her but no probe has been ordered so far.

“IYC President Srinivas has continually harnessed me and was discriminating on the basis of my gender. My values and education doesn’t allow me anymore. The leadership has played deaf ears despite bring front of them MANY TIMES," she tweeted.

She said she has kept quiet for months waiting for them to take action against him yet no one seems interested. Srinivas, in the guise of his PR, is getting away with all kinds of wrongdoings, she added.

Advertisement

Reacting to Dutta’s allegations, Srinivas said whoever is found indulged in propagating/peddling false & defamatory content will be held liable under the relevant laws & will be held accountable for their acts.

RELATED NEWS

Meanwhile, the Indian Youth Congress legal cell said Dutta has resorted to using utterly unparliamentary, undignified, defamatory, malicious words against Srinivas & has levelled totally frivolous allegations against him. The cell said it is initiating strong/stringent legal action in the matter.

BJP leader Amit Malviya launched attacks on the Congress over the issue and said harassment of women is endemic in Congress ranks.

“Dr Angkita Dutta, President of IYC Assam, alleges being harassed by Srinivas BV, IYC’s National President for her gender. She says that even after approaching Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, no inquiry committee has been constituted. Harassment of women is endemic in Congress ranks…," he tweeted.

Read all the Latest Politics News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Saurabh VermaSaurabh Verma covers general, national and international day-to-day news for new...Read More

first published: April 18, 2023, 19:13 IST
last updated: April 18, 2023, 23:07 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar, Aryan Khan Pay Last Respects To Pamela Chopra, See Pics

+8PHOTOS

Shehnaaz Gill Makes Internet Swoon With Sultry Photoshoot In Black Cutout Dress, See The Diva's Sexy Pictures