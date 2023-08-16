YSRCP Dubs TDP's 'Vision 2047' as Pre-Election Strategy, Calls for Accountability on 'Vision 2020' Promises

After TDP unveiled the ‘Vision 2047’ document, the ruling YSRCP swiftly criticised the opposition party, dismissing their proposal as mere pre-election tactics.

Speaking from the YSRCP party office in Tadepalli today, former minister Perni Nani said, “Chandrababu Naidu presents ‘Vision 2047’ as a beacon of hope, but let’s not forget the unfulfilled promises of ‘Vision 2020’ put forth in 2014. How many were actually achieved? He might consider himself clever, but the people of Andhra Pradesh see through this."

Perni Nani highlighted Naidu’s unkept assurances during his tenure as the Chief Minister. “Chandrababu Naidu introduced ‘Vision 2020’ 20 years ago and served as Chief Minister for 14 of those years. Yet, can he point to any concrete progress made during that time? Is there even a single success story from ‘Vision 2020’? The voters saw the reality in 2019 and won’t be misled in 2024 either."