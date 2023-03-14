Home » Politics » YSRTP Chief YS Sharmila Detained for Marching Towards Parliament from Delhi's Jantar Mantar

YSRTP Chief YS Sharmila Detained for Marching Towards Parliament from Delhi's Jantar Mantar

YS Sharmila and her group had planned agitation against Telangana's KCR government's Kaleshwaram 'scam'

Curated By: Sumedha Kirti

News18.com

Last Updated: March 14, 2023, 12:33 IST

New Delhi, India

YSRTP chief YS Sharmila during protest against Telangana's KCR government in Delhi. (ANI)
YS Sharmila, chief of Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Telangana Party (YSRTP), was on Tuesday detained by Delhi police for marching towards Parliament from Jantar Mantar along with other protesters. The group had planned agitation against Telangana’s KCR government’s Kaleshwaram ‘scam’.

“India has seen many big scams. I am here today to throw light on the biggest scam in the country, the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project scam. We will march to the Parliament to show how big how big this scam is," Sharmila had said before her detention.

Speaking to the media in Hyderabad on Monday, Sharmila had expressed her disappointment against the authorities for not initiating any action, audit or investigation into the irregularities that were already in public.

The YSRTP leader was quoted by local media as saying that she had to resort to this step (of protest) to draw the attention of the entire nation and the Parliamentarians towards the biggest fiasco of Telangana.

“Let the entire country realise the magnitude of the scam and our tireless fight in the last two years. The project cost was escalated from Rs 38,500 crore to Rs 1.20 lakh crore but on Sunday, the BRS minister claimed only 1.5 lakh acres of land has been irrigated. This shows that Kaleshwaram is the biggest flop show but filled the pockets of one contractor and one family," Sharmila was quoted as saying.

(details to follow)

first published: March 14, 2023, 12:21 IST
last updated: March 14, 2023, 12:33 IST
